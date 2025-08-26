TL;DR: If you’re looking to get started in cybersecurity, this beginner-friendly bundle delivers 38 hours of self-paced training in ethical hacking, secure networking, and risk management, all for just $24.99 (reg. $120).

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve in complexity, so does the demand for professionals with the skills to defend modern networks. Whether you’re looking to pivot into cybersecurity or solidify your foundational knowledge, this 2025 Cybersecurity Career Foundations Bundle offers a solid entry point — and it’s available now for only $24.99 (reg. $120).

This bundle includes six beginner-friendly courses, totaling over 38 hours of on-demand training. The content covers essential topics like ethical hacking, secure networking, incident response, security operations, and risk management. These are key skills in demand across industries, from startups and MSPs to large enterprise IT departments.

You’ll also get access to hands-on labs and real-world scenarios, which reinforce concepts beyond theory. The courses are led by instructors with industry certifications and real experience in the field, making the learning process practical and directly applicable to workplace environments.

Some of the featured training includes:

AWS Security Management and AWS Security Specialist Course

Vulnerability Management: Build Strong Cyber Security Defense

Cyber Security Essentials: Master the Fundamentals

All training is online and self-paced, so you can learn around your schedule, whether you’re actively working in IT or preparing for your first role in security. Upon completion, you can earn digital certificates, which you can add to and strengthen your resume or dip your feet into the world of cybersecurity.

This bundle is especially useful for IT professionals, systems admins, or help desk staff looking to specialize in cybersecurity without committing to expensive degree programs or bootcamps. It’s also a valuable resource for small business owners who want to better understand risk and secure their digital infrastructure.

If you’re aiming to break into a high-growth field — or simply build a stronger foundation — this bundle offers a low-cost, high-value starting point.

Get lifetime access to this lifetime cybersecurity e-learning bundle now for just $24.99 (reg. $120) while this deal lasts.

