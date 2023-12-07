Get the Perfect Gift for iPad Users While It’s Just $35 Through 12/17

Now you can write on your iPad just like writing on paper using this digital stylus with a 1.2mm fine tip, tilt function and palm rejection technology.

If you happen to need the perfect gift for iPad users on your business or corporate gift list this year, now would be a great time to get them. The Digi Pen for iPad & Tablets is just $34.97, a 65% price drop from the original $99 retail price, through December 17 during our Holiday Giving Sale. No coupon is required, and on-time holiday delivery is guaranteed if you order through December 7th.

This Digi Pen features Palm Rejection technology, allowing users to write on the screen just as though it were paper, even without gloves. Its 1.2mm fine tip offers pixel precision that is perfect for writing, sketching, drawing and painting.

A tilt function makes it possible to draw digital strokes with different depths and thicknesses when you hold the stylus at different angles. There are no skips or scratches, and there is no lagging.

The Digi Pen is very comfortable to use. Its sleek body is constructed of aluminum alloy, which is neither too light nor too heavy. It has a touch switch and three power indicator lights, so you can always tell exactly what your power status is.

This stylus maintains a magnetic connection with iPads, so you don’t have to worry about losing the pen because it’s rolled off. Plus, it’s rechargeable, with a one-hour charge lasting for as long as 20 hours.

It’s easy to see why users love the Digi Pen for iPad & Tablets. Verified Buyer Jorge Rivera gave it a perfect 5-star rating and writes,“A great digi pen that works great with my iPad Pro. The craftsmanship and feel are exceptional!”

Prices and availability are subject to change.