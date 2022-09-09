If you want to build apps these days, it’s only smart to build them for all operating systems at once. Nobody wants to write extremely similar code twice, after all. As an aspiring app developer, The 2022 Solidity & Flutter Developer Bundle can help you develop the skills you need to streamline your development workflow and build for multiple platforms at the same time.

Starting out, you’ll learn the basic concepts of Flutter and start to develop high-performing cross-platform applications with a single code base. You’ll learn how to set up a Firebase project to manage your code and practice your skills by building a basic version of a chat app.

Then, you’ll expand upon your skills by getting familiar with Solidity, one of the most popular tools for building decentralized apps. You’ll practice by building a decentralized to-do app, creating and selling your first NFT, and even building a full-stack NFT marketplace. By the end of the courses, you’ll have a firm grasp on where app development is trending and have the real-world skills to keep up.

Explore the future of app development. For a limited time, you can enroll in The 2022 Solidity & Flutter Developer Bundle for just $24.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.