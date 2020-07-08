Dream job: HighSpeedInternet.com will pay someone $1,000 to play Animal Crossing

Go ahead and make your gaming dreams come true and earn a thousand bucks for playing 50 hours of Animal Crossing this summer. Here's how to apply.

Do virtual fishing events, shaking trees and digging up fossils in Animal Crossing: New Horizons appeal to you? Do you have your own Nintendo Switch? Then HighSpeedInternet.com has your dream job—the company is looking for someone to play 50 hours of Animal Crossing this summer and they'll make $1,000 in the process.

Nintendo Switches were sold out for two months due to COVID-19's impact, leaving lots of people wondering how to play Animal Crossing. But the popular game still sold an insane 13 million copies in its first six weeks and has reportedly grown to more than 10 million downloads. There has even been virtual developer events hosted on Animal Crossing. It's that popular.

The summer updates in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are pretty cool, with swimming and diving features, and a new category of critter to find and new visitor interactions and even a new DIY recipe set, according to Gamespot. This means fans have a continually changing environment with the game. And one fan in particular will have a great experience, scoring $1,000 for just playing the game.

The perfect candidate

You'll have to be a US resident, over the age of 18. And you'll need a device to play it on. Nintendo Switch, anyone? You can be a noob or an expert gamer. Everyone is invited to enter the competition for the job.

Important job details

Applications are being accepted through August 6. A winner will be chosen on August 6 at 11:59 pm MDT, and the candidate must accept the job by August 16, 2020 at 11:59 pm MDT. The winner must log 50 hours of Animal Crossing: New Horizons by September 30, 2020, at 11:59 pm MDT to collect their $1,000 payment.

How to apply

You simply need to run an internet speed test at HighSpeedInternet.com and submit the results along with the additional information required on the application form. So go ahead. Maintain an orchard, catch a coelacanth, and listen to K.K.'s songs. And then use the money to buy real life stuff.

