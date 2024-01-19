TL;DR: Accidents happen, but EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard protects your business from catastrophic data loss. It’s on sale for more than $100 off through January 21.

In the fast pace of the modern professional workplace, sometimes accidents happen and data gets lost or erased. Your business needs a way to make sure those accidents don’t spiral into catastrophes. A simple solution is EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, and it’s on sale from January 15–21 for more than $100 off.

EaseUS is all-in-one data recovery software that can recover deleted, formatted or lost files from PCs, laptops, hard drives, SSDs, USB drives and more than 2,000 more sources with up to 99.7% success.

Recovering data is easy. Just specify the location where you lost your files and run the wizard. EaseUS will filter files by path or type and allow you to preview all recoverable data. Then, you can select the file(s) you want to recover with a simple click. EaseUS can recover more than 1,000 file types and works quickly to restore data, so you don’t lose out on valuable work time.

EaseUS offers enhanced video recovery and file repair for MP4, MOV, JPEG and JPG files and even offers one-on-one technical expert service to help streamline data recovery.

We have come to a point in time when data is of the utmost importance to virtually every business type and industry. Don’t let our team and its valued work stay vulnerable to loss any longer.

Find out why EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard has earned 4.1/5 stars on G2 and a 4.5/5-star review from TechRadar. Between January 15 and 11:59 PM PT on January 21, you can get a lifetime subscription for 70% off $149 at just $45.97.

Prices and availability are subject to change.