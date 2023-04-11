Don’t take chances with your company’s valuable data when it’s so affordable and easy to protect it.

Nothing is more important to your business than the data on your computer. If you want to restore your current business PC or transfer its contents to a new computer easily and securely, then you need the PC Transfer Kit Bundle featuring non-expiring licenses for PCmover Professional, DiskImage, and SafeErase. Fortunately, it’s available for just $25.49 with coupon TRANSFER30 during our Secure Solutions Sale.

PCmover Professional can move the contents of your old PC to a new one, even if they don’t have the same version of Windows. It not only automatically connects and moves your settings, files and applications, you can even choose to move just specific profiles.

You can literally just start a transfer then walk away and let PCmover do the rest. There’s an Undo feature, so you don’t need to worry about making a permanent mistake. However, free assistance is available 24/7 if you need it.

DiskImage allows you to perfectly copy all of your computer’s settings, files and programs. Then you can easily and quickly recover lost or damaged files. You don’t have to restore them to the same PC or even the same type of PC. There is a built-in scheduler so you can automatically make full or partial images of your computer even while you’re using it. Finally, you can also make a boot disk to restore your files even when the operating system fails to start.

Deleted data is often not permanently deleted. Safe Erase offers total privacy protection by using six methods to securely delete your files, browser data and even your entire hard drive. Not only do you get the fastest data wipe, but you can also customize your deletion by choosing individual or pre-defined deletion profiles.

It’s not enough just to protect your privacy online; you also need to keep local data secure. Buyers love this bundle, and have rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Verified purchaser John Charles Herzberg says, “Laplink is the go-to software if you are looking for a fast Windows disk imager or a safe erase tool. This bundle was a big saving for me.”

Get the PC Transfer Kit Bundle featuring PCmover Professional, DiskImage, and SafeErase now through April 11th while you can save an additional 30% during our Secure Solutions Sale with coupon TRANSFER30 and pay just $25.49.

