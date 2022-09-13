Control and safety go hand in hand, as people feel safer when they feel in control of the situations that they are in. It’s the same reason a person would install security systems around their properties — you never know what could happen if exposed to threats. Still, it can be challenging to trust the safety of situations outside of a controlled environment. While it is much harder for people to ensure the safety of the events that transpire outside the home, leaving home is necessary for them to succeed in their daily lives.

The desire for control to achieve safety may also explain why many organizations have chosen to adopt Secure Access Service Edge technology instead of relying on traditional network security models. While tech trends have continued calling for more distributed network environments and cloud computing, more organizations have begun incorporating SASE into their security. SASE provides a way for organizations to gain control of their network security through multiple controls and approaches that span more ground and streamlines their security and traffic across a more distributed architecture.

The rise of SASE

While an in-home security system will protect many of your assets, and a network security system will protect many of your digital assets, transactions that occur outside of these environments are not as easily secured by these systems. As a result, businesses and organizations constantly put their sensitive data at risk each time they distribute information or resources through the cloud. With the way business occurs today, this is a common occurrence.

SEE: Mobile device security policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Fortunately, SASE solutions can grant organizations more control over their security inside their networks and within the cloud. SASE describes a network architecture framework that uses cloud-based security technologies along with WAN and VPN capabilities to act as a cybersecurity solution and secure the connections within a network. This cloud-native security technology consolidates multiple security and networking solutions within a sole integrated service.

Current trends in SASE

It comes as news to no one that organizational operations have been increasingly cloud-based. Unfortunately, this digital transformation brought more opportunities for hackers to take advantage of weak spots in an organization’s security. While organizations could adopt additional techniques to secure their data, like VPNs and hub-and-spoke distribution models, these methods increased the complexity of their architectures and could not keep up with the ever-growing reliance on remote access technology.

Based on current trends, SASE is likely to become a popular method among organizations looking to refine their cybersecurity. According to the SD-WAN/SASE Managed Services Survey Report 2022 by Futuriom, SASE will be increasingly delivered as a managed service to provide connectivity for end users and consumers. Of those surveyed, 85% of a total of 117 respondents indicated that SASE technology would continue to grow as a key part of an organization’s efforts to implement a more agile, pervasive cybersecurity strategy.

Another current trend would be the popularity of several features included within SASE technology. The Futuriom report showed that SASE features are in high demand for organizations seeking security service solutions. According to their survey, 79% of respondents indicated that managed security services was their most-desired feature, with their next being co-management and self-service portals at 51%, and then multi cloud connectivity at 47%.

As for the SASE market, investments have been skyrocketing. According to the Global SASE Market Size research report, it was estimated at $2.99 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5.98 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period.

While the ability to control the security of networks and application access from edge to edge may seem complex, SASE technology simplifies the security management and digital transformation processes for its users. Because the software involves functions for both the network (SD-WAN, VPN) and security (SWG, CASB, FWaaS, ZTNA), and network controls exist on the edge of the cloud, the management of these processes can all occur securely within one platform.

SASE firms to watch in 2022

As the demand for cloud-based network security for distributed network environments continues to increase, so does the number of technology vendors providing SASE solutions. Here are a few notable SASE vendors leading the way with their security solutions in 2022.

Perimeter 81 SASE

Perimeter 81 is an Israeli cybersecurity company that provides network and security functions through its SASE service. The company was founded in 2018 and has already made a name for itself through its SASE, leveraging encrypted tunneling, software-defined edge networking, user authentication and access controls to keep business networks secure.

In addition, the startup has expanded its customer base by offering technology that can replace an organization’s preexisting VPNs for digital transformation.

CATO Networks SASE

Founded in 2015, Cato Networks is another Israeli provider that offers an integrated networking and security solution for organizations with distributed network environments. Its platform enables businesses and organizations to connect their resources, including their applications, users and data.

By combining the entire infrastructure through CATO’s SASE platform, organizations can improve their web access security, eliminate unnecessary branch appliances and decrease administration costs. As a result, the firm has experienced praise for its platform. On Sept. 6, 2022, the Italian Gnutti Carlo Group named Cato its Best Supplier in the Innovation category for 2021.

Versa Networks

Versa Networks, a San Jose, California company, has also been placing focus on SASE innovation. According to a Dell’Oro Group 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report, Versa was the Unified SASE Market Share Leader for 2021 with an 84-percent market share.

The success of ranking as the number one SASE vendor has paid off. The firm has since secured multiple partnerships with other managed service and cloud-based technology providers to deliver new SASE solutions. Most recently, it partnered with Axiata Group Berhad, a telecommunications conglomerate in South Asia, to deliver SASE software for Asian markets.

Netskope SASE

Netskope was founded in 2012 and now provides a cloud-based security solution that offers a connection from anywhere with their SASE technology. Their solution combines Netskope’s Intelligent SSE with its Borderless WAN to support digital and security transformation for businesses and organizations. Their software enables users to secure their web traffic and digital applications.

This year Netskope Security Cloud was named the Best SASE Solution and was recognized as the Most Promising Unicorn in the security industry in the 2022 SC Awards. In addition, the firm has recently secured a partnership with cybersecurity company Secureworks to enable their customers to gain a view of threats through their technology.