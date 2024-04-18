TL;DR: Get the ultimate protection for your files on 10 devices with a 2-year subscription to the 5 TB Plan of ElephantDrive — it’s just $120 for new users.

In these days of frequent confidential data breaches, business leaders must keep their team’s files ultra-secure. But most of the methods for doing that also make it difficult to access and share them. Until now. If you want to have both the ultimate security for your files and convenient access to them, then you should get a 2-year subscription to the 5 TB Plan of ElephantDrive while the price has dropped to just $119.97 for new users through April 21.

About ElephantDrive

ElephantDrive is a hybrid storage option that offers secure cloud storage, backup and sync natively integrated with popular NAS hardware devices such as NETGEAR, Western Digital, Seagate and many more. If you use the Everywhere folder, they will each store, backup and sync data from multiple devices, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS. So you can start, stop and pick up wherever you left off on any of the devices. This is ideal for small teams and startups.

For even more security, your business data will be encrypted with AES 256-bit encryption by default before backup even begins. Plus, your team’s NAS device can be backed up without being routed through your computer.

Rated 4.7/5 stars on GetApp. ElephantDrive makes sure that your files are always easy to manage, access and share.

Previous versions of all your backed-up files can be easily identified by their date and time. You can also share them with others by simply using regular URL links. You have the option of protecting them with passwords, but you don’t have to if you consider them too much trouble for non-confidential data.

There are all kinds of ways to improve your business, by expanding services, investing in professional development and more. However, protecting it with the strongest security you can provide should always be a priority.

Get a 2-year subscription to the 5 TB Plan of ElephantDrive while the price has dropped to just $119.97 for new users through April 21st only.

Prices and availability subject to change.