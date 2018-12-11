Elon Musk's hyperloop unveiling was pushed back again. Is the technology actually viable?

The public will have to wait another week before the grand unveiling of Elon Musk's hyperloop in Los Angeles, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company tweeted last week. Originally scheduled for December 10, the company now plans to open the tunnel to the public on December 18, along with fully autonomous transportation cars and elevators to take riders underground to the system.

This pilot test could have a massive impact on the future of transportation, said Georg Josi, a structural engineer who specializes in tunnel, bridge and rail infrastructure at design firm Dialog.

"If the underground hyperloop pilot is successful and adopted by users, we could see rapid acceleration within the next five years," Josi said. Key to widespread adoption will be addressing all safety concerns, and securing financial and political support, he added.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of autonomous vehicles (Tech Pro Research)

Many countries have designed and constructed complex systems to mitigate accidents, Josi said. There's no reason why hyperloops could not be designed and built to reach the same safety standards as other forms of travel used today, he added.

"When we consider the size and scale at which flight globally or high-speed trains in Europe and Asia operate, hyperloop can compete without question," Josi said. "If a series of pods can hold a similar capacity to that of a high-speed train and run in consistent intervals, the service is viable."

Another important consideration for adoption will be energy: The energy required to move the system must be substantially lower than that required to move the vehicles we use today, Josi said. Ideally the system will use renewable energy, he added, but hyperloop projects may have an easier time coming to fruition today if they incorporate legacy energy sources.

For an aboveground hyperloop to become a common form of transportation, companies will have to navigate environmental zoning and building in dense urban areas, Josi said. While an underground hyperloop would be more visually pleasing, it would be far more costly, and still subject to environmental backlash, he added.

Beyond the look and the funding, "people will be reticent to adopt any new technology if they feel unsafe, uncomfortable, or the process is inefficient, so these are the primary considerations," Josi said.

A number of companies are now trying to bring this Hyperloop concept, originated by Musk, to life. These include Virgin Hyperloop One, which hit a new speed record of 240 mph in December 2017.

SEE: Travel and business expense policy (Tech Pro Research)

Business travel benefits

Back in May, Musk demonstrated his concept for "the Loop," a "personalized mass transit system" that can carry 16 people and travel at 150 miles per hour in underground tunnels, as reported by our sister site CNET.

The Loop would involve hundreds of small stations throughout a city the size of a single or double car parking spot, rather than a few large stations, to prevent traffic, Musk said. He projected that the cost of this travel would be only $1 per passenger.

If travel via the Hyperloop becomes a reality, its routes could radically cut down on the time and costs for business and other travelers to get from city to city and country to country: For example, routes include 30 minutes from San Francisco to Los Angeles, 50 minutes from London to Edinburgh, eight minutes from Helsinki to Tallinn, and 55 minutes from Melbourne to Sydney, according to TechRepublic's Nick Heath.

This would be a major boon for business travelers, who care most about travel time, efficiency, and the cost and flexibility of getting to their destinations, Josi said.

"If hyperloop is done right with refined safety and operational standards that address political and technical concerns, people will perceive it as something between a train and plane," Josi said. "Unlike an airplane, hyperloop would be able to easily integrate with other transportation modes on-the-ground and require less infrastructure at its destinations. Without dispute, hyperloop done right would allow us to connect cities, its centers, and people en masse more efficiently than any of today's modes of transportation."

The city, collective, or private company that packages their proposal with the best marketing that addresses all potential concerns and can secure financial and political buy-in will win with hyperloop, Josi said.

Next Big Thing Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see