Microsoft Excel remains a cornerstone skill that’s highly valued across industries. From managing finances and analyzing data to automating repetitive tasks, Excel is a powerful tool in any professional toolkit.

The Excel Mastery Bundle offers a comprehensive learning solution for those looking to enhance their expertise or use Excel for more advanced business applications. It may even be a skill that opens up job opportunities or advancement in your current position.

What’s included

Catering to both beginners and advanced users, you will have access to six courses in Excel. Beginners (or those looking for a refresher) should start with MS Excel/Excel 2023: The Complete Introduction to Excel. This course is made up of 19 lessons and is taught by long-time Excel specialist Yassin Marco (4.2/5 star instructor rating). This course will cover all the basics and help you learn with hands-on projects using real-world applications.

More advanced Excel learners can head over to the Learn MS Excel for Data Analysis course. It covers five hours of fundamental data analysis using Excel, creating robust Excel projects, working with huge amounts of data and more. It is divided into multiple larger projects, and every new concept is accompanied by a project that will show you how it applies to the real world and let you get hands-on experience at the same time.

One of Excel’s most time-saving features is the ability to use macros. Macros allow users to automate repetitive tasks, dramatically increasing efficiency. The courses on macros can help streamline workflow, no matter what your industry is.

Whether you’re a professional looking to enhance your skill set or a business owner wanting to optimize operations, this bundle provides the education and resources necessary to master Excel.

For a limited time, The Excel Mastery Bundle: Basics, Macros and Data Analysis is on sale for $69.99.

