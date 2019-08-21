11 Excel tips every user should master

Whether you are a Microsoft Excel beginner or an advanced user, you'll benefit from these step-by-step tutorials.

Image: Bumblee_Dee, iStock/Getty Images

Microsoft Excel was first released in 1985, and the spreadsheet program has remained popular through the years. You can master Excel by reading these tips and tricks on how to add a drop-down list in an Excel cell to finding duplicates, how to delete blank rows in Excel, and more.

LEARN MORE: Office 365 Consumer pricing and features

How to add a drop-down list to an Excel cell

Drop-down lists can greatly facilitate data entry. Here's a look at how to use Excel's data validation feature to create handy lists within your worksheets.

A quick way to delete blank rows in Excel

Deleting blank rows in an Excel data range is easy with this technique, but watch out for unintended consequences.

How to password protect an Excel workbook

At the file level, you can password protect an Excel workbook in two ways: You can determine who can get in and who can save changes.

Entering leading zeroes in Excel

By default, Microsoft Excel won't display or store leading zeros. Read this Excel tip to learn three handy ways to get around the problem.

Use Excel to calculate the hours worked for any shift

With Microsoft Excel, you can create a worksheet that figures the hours worked for any shift. Follow these step-by-step instructions.

Copy an Excel sheet from one workbook to another

Susan Harkins shows you two quick ways to copy data from one Excel workbook to another.

Use a custom format in Excel to display easier to read millions

Use a custom format in Microsoft Excel to reduce the number of digits in a large number without losing its scale.

How to transfer data from Word forms to an Excel worksheet

Avoid the hassle of manually importing Word form data into Excel. With the help of an Excel wizard, you can quickly step through the process.

How to suppress 0 values in an Excel chart

There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution for removing 0 values from an Excel chart. Here's a look at a few methods.

How to find duplicates in Excel

You'll need more than one trick up your sleeve to find duplicates in Microsoft Excel.

Two ways to build dynamic charts in Excel

Users will appreciate a chart that updates right before their eyes. In Microsoft Excel 2007 and Excel 2010, it's as easy as creating a table. In earlier versions, you'll need the formula method.

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Affiliate disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from the products and services featured on this page.