Best overall free endpoint protection platform: Bitdefender

Best for easy set-up: Avast

Best for free one-time scans: ESET

Best complete endpoint security solution: Malwarebytes

Best for multiple free security tools: Trend Micro

Endpoint protection platforms can get very expensive, but they don’t have to be. In this guide, I’ve rounded up five free endpoint protection platforms from reputable companies that are the leading names in antivirus protection. I discuss the features, pros and cons of each platform and explore the tradeoffs that you can expect for the free versus paid versions.

Top free endpoint protection platforms comparison

Here are some factors you should consider when comparing free endpoint protection platforms:

Our rating (out of 5) Starting price On-demand scans Scheduled scans Continuous real-time protection Bitdefender 4.0 $189.99 per year for three members and six devices Yes No No Avast 3.7 $139.99 per year for 10 devices Yes Yes No ESET 3.9 $211 per year for five devices Yes No No Malwarebytes N/A $69 per endpoint Yes No No Trend Micro 3.9 Contact for pricing Yes No No

Bitdefender: Best overall free endpoint protection platform Our rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars Bitdefender offers free endpoint protection and antivirus software for PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices — and the Windows version even includes live customer support. The paid Ultimate Small Business Security bundles in other helpful tools like an unlimited VPN and password managers. If you need even more security features, the Bitdefender GravityZone plans provide a set-it-and-forget all-in-one solution for small business owners. Why I chose Bitdefender I chose Bitdefender because of its many free antivirus software downloads and excellent reputation. I also appreciate that it offers so many transparent pricing plans that are geared to the needs of small business owners, whether they just need a password manager and VPN or they want more advanced security protocols. Pricing Ultimate Small Business Security : Starts at $189.99 per year for three members and six devices.

: Starts at $189.99 per year for three members and six devices. GravityZone Small Business Security : Starts at $199.49 per year for 10 endpoints and three servers.

: Starts at $199.49 per year for 10 endpoints and three servers. GravityZone Business Security : Starts at $258.99 per year for 10 endpoints and three servers.

: Starts at $258.99 per year for 10 endpoints and three servers. GravityZone Business Security Premium: Starts at $570.49 per year for 10 endpoints and three servers. Visit Bitdefender

Features

Free antivirus downloads for PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Unlimited VPN traffic for all members and devices on Ultimate Small Business Security plan.

AI-powered Scam Copilot helps identify phishing attacks and other scams.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Excellent scores from independent testing labs.

Free antivirus software has the same core as paid products.

Many additional security features available, depending on the pricing plan. Can be difficult to navigate business vs. consumer pricing plans to find the right one.

First scan often takes an unusually long time.

Avast: Best for easy set-up Our rating: 3.7 out of 5 Avast’s antivirus downloads are totally free for PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices, though you do have to purchase a license if you want to run it on Linux machines. I really like that the Avast team frequently issues updates and that the free version allows users to schedule scans in advance (a rarity among free antivirus software). If you need additional security features, the affordable Avast Businesses plans bundle together tools like personal VPNs and USB protections — and you can extensively test them thanks to a generous 30-day free trial. SEE: How to Start a Career in Cybersecurity (TechRepublic Premium) One thing to know about Avast’s free software before you download it: The Federal Trade Commission ruled that Avast unfairly collected consumers’ browsing information through the company’s browser extensions and antivirus software, stored it indefinitely and sold it through its subsidiary Jumpshot without adequately notifying consumers. The FTC has now banned Avast from selling, disclosing or licensing any web browsing data for advertising purposes. For more information, see the press release on the FTC website. If this concerns you, then go for Bitdefender over Avast. Why I chose Avast I chose Avast because of its many free endpoint protection options as well as its frequent updates. The free version was extremely easy to download to both my phone and laptop, and the set-up screen walked me through enabling permissions step by step. I’m confident that most small business owners will be able to set up this free endpoint software without much hassle, even if they’ve never used endpoint protection on their work devices before. Pricing Avast Business pricing is subscription-based. A 30-day free trial is available for the Avast Ultimate Business Security plan. Avast Small Office Protection : $139.99 per year for 10 devices.

: $139.99 per year for 10 devices. Essential Business Security : $148.36 per year for five devices.

: $148.36 per year for five devices. Premium Business Security : $187 per year for five devices.

: $187 per year for five devices. Ultimate Business Security: $227.08 per year for five devices. Visit Avast

Features

Free antivirus downloads for PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Ransomware, data protection and phishing protection available on all paid Business plans.

USB protection helps block unauthorized storage devices.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Easy guided set-up process.

Free antivirus for PCs and Macs.

Recently added protection for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Frequent updates for proactive threat detection. Charges for Linux protection.

Personal VPN not available on Mac devices.

Paid plans can be more expensive than close competitors’.

ESET: Best for free one-time scans Our rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars If you just need an easy way to do one-off scans of your computers, then ESET’s forever free tool is a great option to explore. The tool will scan your devices for viruses, Trojans, spyware, phishing and other threats, then remove them. If you need more robust protection, ESET offers many different pricing plans to choose from, most of which come with a 30-day free trial so you can test it out before committing. SEE: Organisations Have Endpoint Security Tools But Are Still Falling Short on the Basics (TechRepublic) Why I chose ESET I chose ESET because the endpoint protection can cover both mobile and desktop devices, including Macs and Linux (although the latter is somewhat limited). The free online scanner is quick and convenient to use, and ESET offers numerous pricing plans to choose from so you can select the best one for your business’ budget. Pricing ESET Protect Entry : $211 per year for five devices.

: $211 per year for five devices. ESET Protect Advanced : $275 per year for five devices.

: $275 per year for five devices. ESET Complete : $287 per year for five devices.

: $287 per year for five devices. ESET Protect Elite: Contact vendor for pricing. Visit ESET

Features

Option to set up either a cloud-based or on-premise security console.

Users report minimal slowdowns when using ESET.

Lots of add-ons available, such as cloud app protection and multifactor authentication, so you can customize your pricing plan.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Good balance of security and speed.

Lightweight software won’t slow down your system too much.

Multiple pricing plans to choose from. Free antivirus scan must be initiated manually.

Users say the software sometimes generates false positive reports.

Malwarebytes: Best complete endpoint security solution Malwarebytes offers free malware scanning for Macs, PCs, iOS and Android devices, but the setup is a little different than other software on this list. After I downloaded Malwarebytes, I was immediately signed up for a 14-day free trial of the Premium version. There is no way to skip the trial. You have to let it expire before you’ll be downgraded to the free version, which doesn’t offer real-time threat protection. To make the most of Malwarebytes, you’ll need to sign up for one of the paid plans, which gives you access to a complete endpoint security platform. SEE: The 5 Best VPNs With Free Trials in 2024 (TechRepublic) Why I chose Malwarebytes I chose Malwarebytes because it’s a complete endpoint security solution that combines easy deployment and a transparent pricing structure. While the free version can help with detecting existing viruses, you’ll need to opt for one of the paid plans if you want real-time protection. Pricing ThreatDown Core : $69 per endpoint.

: $69 per endpoint. ThreatDown Advanced : $79 per endpoint.

: $79 per endpoint. ThreatDown Elite : $99 per endpoint.

: $99 per endpoint. ThreatDown Ultimate: $119 per endpoint. Visit Malwarebytes

Features

On-demand malware scanning for free.

Paid plans offer a complete endpoint protection platform.

Easy-to-navigate user interface.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Fast malware scanning.

Complete endpoint protection for small businesses.

Priority business support available for paid plans. Free version doesn’t provide real-time protection.

More expensive per endpoint than some competitors.

Features

Free virus scanning and malware detection scans for Macs and PCs.

Password manager and generator available to download.

All-in-one adblocker, password manager and privacy-enhancing browser extension for Chrome.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Many different free tools available for download.

Offers dark web scanning.

Scans are relatively quick. Mixed results for threat detection and protection.

Pricing isn’t always transparent, and multiple options can be difficult to navigate.

How do I choose the best free endpoint protection platform for my business?

When choosing the best free endpoint protection platform for your business, consider how many endpoints and what types of devices you need to protect. Some free antivirus software only works on desktops or Windows and Android devices, for example. Don’t forget that you’ll need to install it individually on each device.

Keep in mind that most free endpoint protection platforms require you to initiate a scan manually — they don’t proactively scan and block potential threats in real-time. That’s because most endpoint protection platforms paywall this feature to incentivize users to upgrade from free to paid plans. This means you won’t be able to set and forget your free endpoint protection platform.

SEE: 5 Best Free Password Managers for 2024 (TechRepublic)

Once you’re ready to move up to a paid plan, take advantage of all the free trials to thoroughly test out the premium features and determine which endpoint protection platform provides the best combination of price and features for your needs. Most of these services offer trials that range between seven and 30 days, so you can extensively test the software before committing.

Methodology

To choose the best free endpoint protection platforms, I assembled a list of trusted antivirus software that offers a forever free scan in some capacity. I tested these platforms out by downloading their apps on my Mac and iPhone. To make my final selection, I considered factors such as ease of use, speed, accuracy and the types of devices supported. I also considered what additional security tools were offered by each platform and what pricing plans they offered.