Free PDF download: The Future of Everything as a Service

Shifting from maintaining applications and systems in-house to a cloud-based, as-a-service model can save companies money and time, which explains the rise in popularity of XaaS in recent years. This special report from ZDNet and TechRepublic, The Future of Everything as a Service, is all about cloud services and how to make them work for your business.

This download contains a quick primer on the differences between the many different types of cloud services.

For companies ready to make the transition to the cloud services model, writer Mary Shacklett has tips on finding the right talent to manage the cloud and digital transformation. Similarly, Mark Samuels has pointers for CIOs looking to make the business case for the move to the cloud. There are also tips for IT and business professionals who want to update their skills for the cloud era.

The package also contains original research from Tech Pro Research, examining the most popular cloud-based IT and business services, and the results that companies have seen after making the transition.

Finally, writer Tas Bindi documents Australian surfboard wholesaler GSI's transition to SaaS, and how that's helped the company expand to become the "biggest small company" in the world, with 18 employees but over AU$20 million in annual revenue.

To read all of these articles and more, download the PDF here: The Future of Everything as a Service.

