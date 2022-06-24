If you're trying to break into software development, this Python training course is the place to begin.

Adding coding to your skillset could set you apart in the workplace or as a job applicant, and Python is one of the most accessible and versatile languages to pick up. For a limited time, you can sign up for the Learn the Basics of Python Programming 4-Week Course absolutely free.

This online course features eight hours of training from Upskillist, a global online education institution devoted to helping students learn important topics at their own pace and on any budget. The course can elevate you from an absolute beginner to an intermediate programmer as you learn how to write basic Python scripts, understand the language’s syntax, utilize data structures and data types, and more.

As you progress through the course, you’ll learn how to handle syntax errors and exceptions to debug more effectively and write smarter scripts that perform better. In addition, you’ll discover how to use libraries to optimize tasks and get into advanced functions to help you write complete programs from scratch. It’s like taking a computer science class — except you can do it in your own time, and you won’t have to pay a cent.

Learn to code with one of the most universal languages in 2022. Right now, you can start with the Learn the Basics of Python Programming 4-Week Course while it’s completely free.

