From the classroom to the boardroom, technology is changing how we learn Data from digital learning tools can help teachers and corporate trainers facilitate a more successful environment.

It's no surprise that technology is changing how kids and adults learn today whether in a school setting or through corporate training. Online learning and interactive digital classrooms not only offer more options for remote learners, but the treasure trove of data produced can provide invaluable insights into why some people succeed and others don't.

I talked with Jeremy Auger, an advisor to Canada's Future Skills Council and the Chief Strategy Officer at D2L, about the benefits of learning outside of a traditional classroom. The following is an edited transcript of our interview.

Jeremy: We're going from a process with zero data associated with it to something where now every interaction can create data and those can be aggregated to form insights. We can now see everything from who actually finished a course, how did they perform and what did the curve look like..how did the outliers do differently from those who succeeded. This all the way through to predictively saying this learner is likely to drop out or fail based on predictive analytic models because we've had previous learners go through and we know what activities and interactions they take on. So we can correlate those things with success and we can start to identify risk factors.

Karen: By analyzing data produced through digital learning...instructors are better equipped to understand graduation rates, the reasons behind engagement and employee satisfaction.This knowledge helps with early intervention which can lead to course correction before it's too late. Because our world is becoming more and more automated, Auger points out that students and workers need to adopt a more modern learning experience to stay relevant.

Jeremy: As we see more automation and AI come in to take away tasks that are automatable we're gonna see people have to be better with what are uniquely human skills. And there are some that are more protected than others. I think that we have to develop a very agile workforce that has durable skills and is adaptable that can react to rapidly changing skill sets that are required.

