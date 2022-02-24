Sometimes, the future comes a little too quickly, and you just can’t get comfortable. (Hello, Metaverse.) Sometimes, an innovation is just so good you have to ride with it for a while. Case in point: wireless earbuds. There really isn’t a better alternative for flexible, wireless music and podcasts, but they can be so expensive. If you’re in the market for a new set, however, you can get a special deal on the Coby True Wireless Earbuds for a limited time.

These lean, mean buds are a great addition to your everyday carry. Operating with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, they connect seamlessly to your phone from up to 33 feet away, so even if you’re just listening to music privately while cooking or cleaning up the house, you’ll still be able to enjoy your jams from a distance. They auto-pair with your phone every time you pull them out and deliver crisp, clear sound directly to your eardrums.

If you’re working from home, the Coby earbuds have a built-in microphone, allowing you to answer calls hands-free and go through meetings without bothering anybody else in your household. The integrated controls let you control the volume, play/pause or skip tracks when you’re listening to music. You can even activate Siri and Google Assistant to add things to your calendar, take notes, and more throughout your workday. By themselves, the earbuds work for up to six hours on a single charge but the included charging case expands that time up to 22 hours so you won’t have to constantly scramble for a charger.

Enjoy your music wire-free like it was intended. Right now, you can get the Coby True Wireless Earbuds for 54% off $73 at just $33.99.

Advertiser disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.