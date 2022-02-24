Need more ports for your peripherals? We all do. Here's a great hub at an affordable price to help you manage all your ports.

We use our laptops for so many things, you’d think they’d be better designed to support all kinds of add-ons and plug-ins. And, sure, digitally they are. You can customize your laptop in all kinds of ways but when it comes time to actually plug in a physical device, you’re often left out in the lurch unless you’re lucky enough to have the right port or adapter. With the CASA HUB A09 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 9-in-1 Hub, you’ll never be short on ports. It’s on sale for just $99 (normally $119).

The CASA HUB A09 helps you meet all of your computing needs by plugging into a single USB-C port and providing you nine more ports. It has a USB-C port for maximum PD 100W charging input, a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 allowing you to transfer a 10GB 4K movie in less than ten seconds, two USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports for high-speed transfers up to 10Gbps, a USB-A 2.0, as well as VGA, HDMI, SD and micro SD card slots. From connecting a camera or external display to transferring files between your devices, charging and more, this hub covers absolutely all of your needs.

Thanks to the CASA HUB’s aluminum casing, there’s minimal electromagnetic interference, and a strengthened connector ensures sustained durability. There’s even improved heat dissipation to prevent excessive stress on the device. Finally, since it’s all plug-and-play, you won’t have to install any additional drivers to start working with the CASA HUB.

Turn your laptop into a productivity powerhouse. Right now, you can get the CASA HUB A09 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 9-in-1 Hub for 16% off $119 at just $99.

