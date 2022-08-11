You can do a lot with Microsoft Office, from crunching numbers to making presentations to even adding some extra pizzazz to Word documents. But if you’re a little rusty and you know you need to learn Office, check out The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021.

As the name suggests, this bundle is highlighted by a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac. You’ll receive six MS Office apps available for instant delivery and download for one Mac, allowing you to not only practice the skills you learn in the included courses, but keep them handy going forward.

MS Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote — all of the core programs to help you accomplish virtually any office task. Plus, you’ll get six courses helping you get the most out of each individual program. You’ll learn how to format documents in Word, analyze data in Excel, create beautiful presentations in PowerPoint, manage your email and communication with Outlook and Teams, and take smarter, more organized notes in OneNote. Before you know it, you’ll be a MS Office whiz.

Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office and learn how to use it. Right now, The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 is on sale for just $79.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.