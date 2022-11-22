Getting the most out of Apple Maps in iOS 16

Learn how to use the new multi-stop routing feature in Maps and the favored locations to be more productive and always know where you’re headed next.

iOS 16 is chock-full of goodies when it comes to day-to-day tasks and increasing productivity. One overlooked feature in iOS 16 is the Maps app that received a lot of new features in iOS 16.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at a few of these features that Maps has recently gotten in iOS 15 and 16 and how to use them, including how you can create favorite locations and how to use the multi-stop routing feature to plan a trip.

These are some must-have tips if you use the Maps app on a regular basis or if you’re planning a trip for work or leisure in the near future. Continue reading to learn about these new features.

Creating favorite locations

Favorite locations are the locations that you frequently visit and would like to have handy at any given moment. These locations appear in the slide-up card in the Maps app at the top and let you quickly tap them to begin navigating (Figure A).

Figure A

To add a favorite location, do the following:

In the search card, tap the + in the Favorites row. Select a recommended location, or search for a new location.

Tap one of the results and it will be added to the favorite. You can also add a favorite by searching for a location in the search card, then tapping the More button and Add To Favorites.

Favorites appear at the top of the search card, and can be touched to quickly load that location in Maps for navigation or just viewing.

Multi-stop routing

Multi-stop routing is a new feature in iOS 16 that lets you plan a route with up to 13 stops along the route. This is great for when you need to visit multiple locations in a single trip, or if you want to plan out a multi-day trip with multiple stops along the way (Figure B).

Figure B

To plan a trip with multiple stops:

Search for a destination in the search card. Tap Directions. Tap Add Stop and enter an address or location for the extra stop.

You can continue adding these stops up to 13 in our testing. Rearrange the stops by tapping and dragging on the drag bar beside each stop, and when you’re ready to go, tap the green Go button. You can remove any stop by swiping right to left on it and tapping Delete, or edit the location entered in the stop by tapping on the stop and entering a new location.

Each segment or stop will have the distance and time to travel between the stops on the Map.

