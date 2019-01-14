GoDaddy injecting site-breaking JavaScript into customer websites, here's a fix

Popular web hosting service GoDaddy has started injecting a JavaScript file into the web pages it hosts, according to Australian programmer Igor Kromin. GoDaddy's analytics system is based on W3C Navigation Timing, but the company's practice of unilaterally opting in paying customers to an analytics service—tracking the visitors to websites hosted on GoDaddy services—without forewarning is deserving of criticism.
GoDaddy claims the technology, which it calls "Real User Metrics" (RUM), "[allows] us to identify internal bottlenecks and optimization opportunities by inserting a small snippet of javascript code into customer websites," that will "measure and track the performance of your website, and collects information such as connection time and page load time," adding that the script does not collect user information. The script name "Real User Metrics" is somewhat at odds with that claim; likewise, GoDaddy provides no definition of "user information."
GoDaddy claims "most customers won't experience issues when opted-in to RUM, but the JavaScript used may cause issues including slower site performance, or a broken/inoperable website," particularly for users of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), and websites with pages containing multiple ending tags.
Customers of GoDaddy can opt out of RUM by going to myh.godaddy.com, logging in, and clicking on the hosting account that you want to exclude. From there, click the "..." button, and "Help Us," the click "Opt Out." The script will be removed immediately from your website when opting out.
Kromin notes that he is "not against web host providers monitoring how their servers are running," but that "Injecting JavaScript into pages being served is far from passive and... a violation of trust between the web host and the customer."
If you are looking to switch web hosts, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheet to choosing the best web host, and how to spot unscrupulous domain registrars with these four tips.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- GoDaddy is injecting JavaScript into customers of paid hosting services to "identify internal bottlenecks and optimization opportunities." This is an opt-out feature.
- The script is known to cause performance regressions for users of AMP.
