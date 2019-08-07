Samsung Galaxy Note 10: A cheat sheet

TechRepublic's cheat sheet to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G cover the differences between the three models and why they matter for business.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is the highly anticipated successor to the Galaxy Note 9 series, planned for release on August 23. While it is the first of the Note series to introduce a 5G-capable model, availability of 5G is limited in the US.ikewise, the 5G-capable Note 10+ will launch first on Verizon in the US, with support for other carriers coming later. Similarly, only the Note 10+ will support 5G in the US, with Samsung leaving the door open for a 5G-capable version of the smaller Note 10 for international markets.

What is the Galaxy Note 10?

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ represent the ninth generation of the stylus-bundling Galaxy Note line of phablets (no Galaxy Note 6 was produced). For the first time in the Galaxy Note series, Samsung is producing two different screen sizes for the already famously large phone, for a total of three Galaxy Note models. While the Galaxy Note 10 drops the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the microSD card slot is limited to the larger Note 10+, it retains the signature S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Note 10 retains the same 6.3" screen as the Note 9, packed into a slightly smaller frame. The display is a dynamic AMOLED display, with a 2280x1080 (401 ppi) resolution, and includes 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, with a 3,500 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 10+ packs in a massive 6.8" screen. Like the Note 10, it uses a dynamic AMOLED display, with a 3040x1440 (498 ppi) resolution, and includes 12 GB RAM, and either 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage, expandable using a microSD slot, with a 4,300 mAh battery.

A 5G-capable version of the Galaxy Note 10+ will launch first on Verizon Wireless, using Qualcomm's first-generation X50 modem. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G supports 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) connections, in both sub-6 GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequencies.

Differences in mobile network deployments are influencing availability. Comparatively power-hungry mmWave network deployments by Verizon and AT&T require larger batteries. According to CNET, "In South Korea and other markets—possibly Europe—there will be an option for 5G in the smaller Galaxy Note 10. But only the Plus version will come with 5G in the US."

Likewise, CNET reports that the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G for AT&T and T-Mobile will use the second-generation Qualcomm X55 modem. The newer modem is anticipated to address power consumption and heat dissipation issues, though those models "will only be able to access their sub-6Ghz networks, not their millimeter wave service." As a result, "coverage will be more steady, but the devices likely won't see the big speeds found on early speed tests."

The displays on both are HDR10+ certified, and both feature a trio of rear cameras: A 16MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, and 12MP telephoto lens, as well as a 10MP selfie camera. The Note 10+ includes a VGA "DepthVision" camera. Likewise, both are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 on models sold in the US, with models in Samsung's domestic South Korea market—and potentially other markets—using the internally-developed Samsung Exynos 9825.

For networking, both support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and have a 4x4 MIMO antenna supporting "up to 7AA, LAA, and LTE Cat. 20" for up to 2.0 Gbps download and 150 Mbps upload.

All models of the Galaxy Note 10 will launch with Android 9.0 (Pie).

Why does the Galaxy Note 10 matter?

Considering the difficulties Samsung faced the delayed launch of the Galaxy Fold earlier this year, as well as previous difficulties with the Galaxy Note lineup, the Galaxy Note 10 is an important product launch for Samsung to demonstrate their bona fides in designing and shipping a phone that works reliably.

Likewise, Samsung is one of the first smartphone manufacturers to introduce 5G smartphones, making the 5G-capable variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ an important factor for users looking to upgrade, as 5G mobile networks are deployed more widely. That said, while 5G deployments in the US are still relatively nascent, users are also likely to be more reluctant to spend over $1000 on an LTE-only smartphone. Given the pricing of $949 for the Note 10 and $1099 for the Note 10+, carrier sales or value-add bundles are likely necessary to convince consumers to open their wallets.

While Samsung's position as the largest smartphone manufacturer is (theoretically) under threat from increased competition from other Android manufacturers including Huawei, as well as from Apple's iPhone, Huawei's political troubles and forecasts of the first 5G iPhone slipping to 2020 give the South Korean giant room to move.

Who does the Galaxy Note 10 affect?

The Galaxy Note 10 is a particularly compelling option for business professionals, considering Samsung's partnership with Microsoft, given the preload bundle of Office apps, and the ability to export handwritten notes in the Samsung Notes app to Microsoft Word, among other applications.

Likewise, Samsung's DeX desktop app allows for extensive Windows integration, bringing the ability to drag and drop files between devices, as well as view notifications, send and receive messages, and view photos.

Charging capabilities are also varied on the Note 10, with a 45W charger capable of delivering a full charge after 77 minutes. Samsung also touts it as being capable to last throughout the day after 30 minutes of charging. Wireless PowerShare also allows users to "wirelessly recharge Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or another Qi-enabled device" using the Note 10.

New to the Galaxy Note 10 series is Air Gestures, a feature that "[allows] you to control certain aspects of the device using gestures with the S Pen," according to Samsung. In a hands-on using a presentation demo app, ZDNet's Larry Dignan noted that "I couldn't quite get the Air Gesture feature to work consistently. It wasn't clear whether I should point the S Pen at the camera or flick it on the side to pan a camera, advance a gallery or go to a new slide... I found myself reciting press, swipe and let go to get anywhere."

When will the Galaxy Note 10 be released?

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ begin on August 8, 2019. A $150 Samsung credit is offered to buyers who pre-order the Galaxy Note 10+, with a $100 credit for buyers of the smaller Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will be available on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile, online and in stores, with the release date scheduled for August 23, 2019. It will also be sold at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart.

The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is a time-limited exclusive through Verizon Wireless, launching on August 23, 2019. It will be available on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile at a later, unspecified date.

In the US, the Aura Blue variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ is found "exclusively at Best Buy and Samsung.com," and is available in carrier and unlocked versions.

Pricing starts at $949.99 for Galaxy Note 10, and $1099.99 for Galaxy Note 10+, for both carrier and unlocked versions. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G on Verizon will start at $1,300. Pricing for the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is unconfirmed, at launch.

According to Samsung, eligible customers in the US "can get up to 6 months of unlimited music with Spotify Premium on your Galaxy Note."

