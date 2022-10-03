If you are aiming to up your game in cloud computing, these Google Cloud professional certification courses will help you get started.

The number of organizations that leverage the cloud to run their business has grown significantly in recent years. This has thrown up many opportunities in the cloud computing job market. As a result, many people hoping to start a career in cloud computing or back up their knowledge of cloud infrastructure are taking advantage of cloud certification programs to have a competitive edge in the job market.

SEE: Hiring Kit: Cloud Engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

If you are looking for a cloud certification program recognized across the IT industry, you should consider enrolling in one of these Google Cloud professional certification programs offered on Coursera. These courses are designed to enhance your skills in cloud infrastructure, increase your marketability and get you certified as a cloud practitioner.

Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure This is a beginner-level course where you will be taken through Google Cloud fundamentals by the instructor. You will also learn core cloud infrastructure, essential resources and policy management tools that will make you grounded in Google Cloud. The course offers its teachings via videos and hands-on labs where you will see important resources and what Google Cloud computing and storage services look like when they are set up. Coursera

Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation To fully grasp the content of this course, you should at least know what is contained in the Google Cloud fundamental course. This course introduces you to the cloud infrastructure and platform services Google provides. A combination of learning resources like videos, hands-on labs and demos will expose you to how to deploy Google Cloud solution elements such as virtual machines, networks and application services. This course will also introduce you to how to use Google Cloud through the console and cloud shell. The course also covers approaches to infrastructure design, the role of a cloud architect, and virtual network configuration with Virtual Private Cloud. Coursera

Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Core Services With a focus on Compute Engine, this Google cloud certification course introduces you to the extensive and adaptable infrastructure and platform services offered by Google Cloud. This course teaches you how to install Google Cloud solutions, including infrastructure elements like networks, systems and application services through a blend of video lectures, demos and hands-on labs. This course also covers the implementation of useful solutions, such as resource monitoring, quotas and billing, security and access control, and customer-supplied encryption keys. Coursera

Elastic Google Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation Scaling and Automation are critical areas of cloud computing and this Google Cloud certification course is designed to equip you with all you need to get started in them. Combining video demonstrations and hands-on labs, the tutor takes you through how to deploy cloud solution elements such as load balancing, interconnecting networks, autoscaling managed services and infrastructure automation. Coursera

Reliable Google Cloud Infrastructure: Design and Process If you’re looking for a course that will introduce you to how to build efficient and reliable solutions on Google Cloud using approved design patterns, then this course is for you. The course is designed to continue the Architecting with Google Compute Engine or Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine courses. The course is delivered through a combination of presentations, design activities and hands-on labs to offer insights into how to define and balance business and technical requirements needed to design Google Cloud deployments that are highly reliable, highly available, secure and cost-effective. Coursera

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations This on-demand Google Cloud certification course will help you explore the layout and principles of Google Cloud. The tutor will also introduce you to the architecture of Kubernetes and the processes involved in creating and managing software containers. Under this course, you’ll understand the differences among Google compute platforms and store container images in the container registry. Coursera

Preparing for your Professional Cloud Architect Journey If you are preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect exam, this course will guide you through a path that will enhance your chances of passing that exam. This course extensively covers the scope of the PCA exam, ensuring that you have the opportunity to assess your preparedness for the exam. Coursera