As of Oct. 28, users in more than 100 countries and territories can access AI Overviews, Google’s explanatory, generative widget that appears above some Search engine results.

The tech giant first launched the feature in the U.S. before gradually expanding to additional regions. With its latest expansion, AI Overviews can now be accessed in Canada, Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, Colombia, Chile, and many more locations.

“With AI Overviews in Search, it’s easier than ever for people to find the information they need and discover relevant sites across the web, which opens up more opportunities to connect with publishers, businesses and creators,” wrote Google VP of Search Quality Srinivasan (Cheenu) Venkatachary in a press release.

AI Overviews in Search Continues Worldwide Expansion

When AI Overviews launched in May, it was initially available only to users in the U.S. By August, access had been expanded to include the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Then, in October, Google added to AI Overviews’ language offerings: It can now parse and answer questions in:

English

Hindi

Indonesian

Japanese

Portuguese

Spanish

As Google noted, language is not tied to a geographical location. Google will now be able to accurately claim 1 billion global users use its AI products, since AI Overviews appears in Search by default.

Competitors and risks to AI in Search

AI-generated answers to Search Engine queries have been a hot topic since generative AI went mainstream. Microsoft incorporated its Copilot chatbot into Bing Search. Perplexity AI built a conversational, AI-first search bot that draws information from Google and Bing. The Arc browser provides AI-generated blurbs to answer questions in Arc Search.

However, AI-powered search engines display the weaknesses of generative AI in an environment where accurate information is paramount. Google AI Overviews infamously made up nonsensical or dangerous answers when it first launched. Generative AI search functions sometimes struggle to accurately distinguish between current events and past occurrences, or to answer relatively uncommon questions.

I’ve found Google AI Overviews tends to answer “how” or “what” questions even if I type in a “why” question. It can sometimes feel like a buffer between my initial question and an answer Google would once have provided at a glance. AI Overviews may sacrifice context and authority, leading users to alternate search engines or forums like Reddit.

“[T]he feedback we’ve received for AI Overviews has been highly positive,” according to Venkatachary. “People prefer using Search with AI Overviews, and they find their search results more helpful.”

AI Overviews has been controversial with media publishers, who worry that it will take views away from websites. In response, Google has added source links on the right-hand side of the panel, making it easier for users to click through to the original sources of information. In October, Google added in-line links for similar reasons.

“In our testing, these updates drove an increase in traffic to supporting websites compared to the previous designs,” Venkatachary wrote.

While it’s uncertain if AI Overviews will stick around for the long haul, Google’s expanded rollout suggests a strong current commitment to the feature.