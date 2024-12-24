Grasshopper is a fully digital banking service focused on business banking solutions for startups, small businesses, and freelancers. By offering features like no-fee business checking, virtual and physical debit cards, and integration with top accounting software, Grasshopper aims to simplify financial management for entrepreneurs who prefer a tech-forward approach.

Are you curious if Grasshopper is the best fit for your business? Below, we’ll explore Grasshopper’s core features, pricing, and comparisons with other banking options.

Grasshopper’s fast facts Our rating: 4.8 out of 5 Starting price: Free business checking with no monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements. Key features: Zero monthly fees.

Digital and physical debit cards.

Automated expense tracking.

Compatibility with accounting tools like QuickBooks.

Visit Grasshopper

Grasshopper has gained traction among startups and digitally focused small businesses looking for a flexible, all-digital banking experience. With advanced automation, expense tracking, and user-friendly integrations, it supports companies looking to streamline financial tasks without needing physical bank branches.

Let’s dive into Grasshopper’s features, pricing, and how it stacks up against similar banking services.

Grasshopper reviews: User opinions and ratings

4.65/5

Grasshopper users frequently praise its simplicity, fee-free structure, and compatibility with accounting software, making it a great option for entrepreneurs. Many users appreciate the time-saving benefits of its automated expense tracking and integrations with QuickBooks and Xero.

On the downside, Grasshopper lacks options for cash deposits, which can be a drawback for some businesses. Additionally, it may not suit companies that prefer traditional banking interactions. Overall, for digitally native businesses, that want to choose a streamlined business banking provider, Grasshopper is a trusted option for online banking.

TrustPilot: 4.6 out of 5 stars

4.6 out of 5 stars G2: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Customers have noted Grasshopper’s straightforward setup and digital banking tools as major advantages, especially for simplifying cash flow management. Some users, however, find the absence of cash deposits limiting if they deal with physical transactions frequently.

Grasshopper’s pricing structure

Grasshopper’s pricing is built around accessibility, offering a business checking account without monthly fees or balance requirements. This is appealing for businesses aiming to minimize expenses while still getting access to high-quality digital banking tools.

No monthly fees: Fully free for account setup and maintenance.

Fully free for account setup and maintenance. Unlimited ACH transfers: No fees for ACH transfers between accounts.

No fees for ACH transfers between accounts. Virtual and physical debit cards: Available without added costs.

Available without added costs. Automated expense tracking: Built-in tools help users categorize and monitor spending.

Grasshopper’s low-cost, high-efficiency approach makes it a strong choice for digitally-focused businesses, allowing them to avoid the fees associated with traditional banks.

Key features of Grasshopper Business Checking

4.7/5

Grasshopper provides valuable features tailored to startups and small businesses. Here’s an overview of what you get:

No monthly fees

Grasshopper doesn’t charge maintenance fees or require a minimum balance, making it a budget-friendly choice. This flexibility allows startups and smaller companies to save on banking expenses while accessing essential banking functions.

Automated expense tracking

With automated expense categorization, Grasshopper saves businesses time and improves financial transparency. Users can review spending in real time, simplifying budget management and monthly accounting.

Accounting software integration

Grasshopper syncs with QuickBooks and Xero, allowing for streamlined bookkeeping and tax preparation. The integration reduces manual entry and gives users a clear view of cash flow.

Digital and physical debit cards

Grasshopper offers virtual and physical debit cards for team spending, which can be customized for specific budgets and spending limits. This feature helps businesses manage spending effectively while maintaining control over finances.

Would our expert use Grasshopper Business Checking?

5/5

Grasshopper suits small businesses and entrepreneurs who prefer digital banking and don’t need access to cash deposits. With its no-fee structure and integrations with popular accounting software, Grasshopper is ideal for companies aiming to minimize costs while maintaining smooth financial operations.

Our expert’s opinion: Grasshopper is an excellent option for businesses prioritizing low fees, tech-driven solutions, and seamless integration with accounting tools. However, for companies that require physical branch access or cash-handling capabilities, a traditional bank might be more suitable.

Grasshopper pros

No monthly maintenance fees or hidden charges.

Automated expense tracking for easy financial management.

Integrates with popular accounting tools like QuickBooks and Xero.

Offers both virtual and physical debit cards for team spending.

Grasshopper cons

No option for cash deposits.

Limited to online-only services; no physical branches or ATMs.

Does not offer business loans or credit options.

Alternatives to Grasshopper business checking

If Grasshopper Business Checking doesn’t fit all your needs, here are some alternatives to consider:

Bluevine Business Checking Chase Complete Business Checking® Mercury Business Checking Starting price Free Free (waivable $15/month fee) Free Key features 1.5% interest on balances up to $250,000

Free ACH transfers

Business loans available Nationwide branch network

Same-day deposits

Mobile payment tools Online platform for tech startups

Enhanced FDIC insurance Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Deposits in checking and savings accounts are held by our banking services partners, Choice Financial Group and Evolve Bank & Trust ®; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through insurance to apply. Key distinctions Benefits from interest-bearing for qualified accounts Known for extensive in-person banking support Optimized for digital-first, tech-focused businesses Learn more Visit Bluevine Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank.Bluevine deposits are FDIC-insured through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Visit Chase Visit Mercury Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group and Evolve Bank & Trust ®️; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank.



Methodology

To create this review, we analyzed Grasshopper’s banking features and compared them to similar platforms while we evaluated user reviews from various sources. We considered the unique needs of small business owners to determine how well Grasshopper might be able to meet those requirements compared to its competitors.

Conclusion

Grasshopper Business Checking is a strong, accessible choice for digital-first businesses and startups looking for a fee-free bank account. With useful tools like automated expense tracking, seamless accounting software integration, and digital and physical debit cards, Grasshopper provides essential banking services for businesses interested in opening a bank account for use in a tech-forward environment. While cash deposits and physical branch access are not offered, Grasshopper’s all-digital approach suits entrepreneurs aiming to cut costs and streamline financial management.

FAQs

Is Grasshopper Business Checking legit?

Yes, Grasshopper is a legitimate digital banking provider. It partners with FDIC-insured banks, ensuring that customer deposits are protected up to $250,000, and uses secure encryption methods for online banking.

What fees are associated with Grasshopper Business Checking?

Grasshopper offers a no-fee structure, with no monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements. ACH transfers and access to virtual debit cards are also free of charge.

Are there any minimum balance requirements?

No, Grasshopper does not require a minimum balance, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes.

Can I integrate Grasshopper Business Checking with accounting software?

Yes, Grasshopper integrates with accounting platforms like QuickBooks and Xero, allowing for seamless transaction tracking and financial management.

This article was reviewed by our banking expert Tricia Jones.