Most businesses need websites, but they often lack the budget for custom development or the technical staff to maintain complex platforms. Hostinger Business Website Builder eliminates both problems by letting you combine AI-powered website creation with managed hosting in one subscription. Best of all, new US users can get a one-year subscription for just $38.99 (MSRP $207.94).

Complete website infrastructure in one package

The platform puts everything you need to launch a business website into one bundle. That includes hosting with unlimited bandwidth, unlimited SSL certificates, a free domain for the first year and five email mailboxes per website. All services that typically require multiple platforms are now consolidated into a single, simple-to-manage plan.

You can literally create complete sites from text prompts. Simply describe what your business does and the system generates layouts, selects color schemes and populates content. For even greater control, you have a choice of over 150 responsive templates that will provide starting points. Non-technical users will find it a breeze to customize everything using the drag-and-drop editor with smart grid alignment.

E-commerce functionality is built in. The AI store builder generates product pages automatically when you upload images, removes backgrounds and writes descriptions. You can sell up to 600 physical, digital or print-on-demand products with support for over 100 payment methods and zero transaction fees from Hostinger.

Marketing tools allow you to connect your website directly to major analytics and advertising platforms without requiring developer integration. Built-in SEO features optimize pages for search engines. Direct connections to Google Ads, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, Hotjar and WhatsApp let businesses track performance. The analytics dashboard shows traffic data and visitor behavior.

This platform really is every bit as easy as it sounds. Plus, you’ll have help every step of the way. Customer support responds in under three minutes via live chat and email, available 24/7 in eight languages. Also, there’s no risk to trying the plan because you get a 30-day money-back guarantee. One subscription supports up to 50 websites, which works for businesses managing multiple brands or serving clients.

Get the Hostinger Business Website Builder 1-Year Subscription while it’s available to new users for $38.99 (MSRP $207.94).

