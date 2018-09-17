How 5G is critical to delivering IoT at scale

5G is critical to delivering IoT at massive scale, Sean Casey, Executive Director of Product Management at CSG tells TechRepublic's Teena Maddox.

Sean Casey: We're focused on customer management, revenue management in the IoT space, so we typically work with IoT providers to manage their customer base, and, really, the massive amount of IoT devices that they want to monetize various network and other events against.

One of our key messages at Mobile World Congress is basically thinking about doing the IoT business differently. So we're very focused on using things like Cloud Native capabilities and automation capabilities to really actually deliver IoT at the massive scale it requires. We think traditional methods of trying to deliver IoT aren't going to work well because of the number of devices and connections that are needed in that space. And so we're focused on Cloud Native and automation capabilities in IoT to really help deliver at scale.

We do think 5G is critical to delivering IoT at scale, because 5G can offer enterprise-grade security. Right now, a lot of IoT is taking place on license spectrum, but while that works well for some needs it's not going to scale for true IoT devices, things like emergency services. We're really enterprising business capabilities where you need to protect the data coming through the network. So 5G's critical to provide that security, and really, performance needs of massive scale that IoT promises.

