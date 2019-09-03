How (and why) to use Vivaldi Profiles

You might not think Vivaldi Profiles are even worth considering. That assumption might be very wrong.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you need to allow someone access to your web browser, only you hesitate because either you have sensitive material open, company bookmarks they shouldn't be able to see, or any other reason to give you pause? Or maybe you simply want to be able to use the same browser, only with a different set of customizations for different use cases (say, one for developer and one for user).

If you've been in either of these positions, you know how handy it would be to have quick access to a different profile—one you've set up for specific users or use cases. Of course, you could always open an incognito (or private) window, but that wouldn't allow for the saving of any data such as bookmarks, logins, etc. So what do you do?

If you're a Vivaldi user, you turn to the profile manager. With Vivaldi profiles, you can create a specific account for the browser that is separate from the default. Other browsers offer this same functionality, but not with the ease you'll find in Vivaldi.

Let's find out how this feature is used.

How to create a new profile

With Vivaldi open, click on the Profiles icon in the upper right corner of the browser (Figure A).

Figure A

× vivaldiprofilea.jpg

From the Profile drop-down, click Manage Profiles. In the resulting window (Figure B), click Add Person.

Figure B

× vivaldiprofilesb.jpg

Give the new person a name and select an icon (Figure C).

Figure C

× vivaldiprofilesc.jpg

Click Add and your profile is ready. A new Vivaldi window will open to the Vivaldi welcome page, where the profile can be customized for the new user. The new profile can have its own:

Bookmarks and settings

Theme



Tab positions



Sync account



Once the profile has been created, it can be used. All data from the new profile will be sandboxed from the default profile (and all others), so you don't have to worry about that profile causing issues with your personal Vivaldi instance.

The caveat

You knew it was coming: That dastardly caveat. If you're actually using Vivaldi Profiles for other users, and not use cases, know that any of those users can access any profile they want. Why? Because, as it currently stands, Vivaldi doesn't have the ability to secure profiles. What this means is you cannot consider profiles a route to privacy or security. Instead, you should think of this profile feature as a simple method for added convenience.

Even with the caveat, Vivaldi Profiles is a feature you should consider. Create a profile for guest users. Create profiles for work and personal usage. Create profiles for developer and user use cases. No matter how you use them, Vivaldi Profiles are a handy feature that can benefit just about anyone.

