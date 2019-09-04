How to add a node to OpenNMS

by in Software on September 4, 2019, 8:23 AM PST

Find out how easy it is to add a node to the OpenNMS network management system.

How to add a node to OpenNMS Find out how easy it is to add a node to the OpenNMS network management system.

More about Open Source

With OpenNMS installed, the first thing you might want to do is add a node. What is a node? A node can be a server, a desktop, or just about any device attached to your network. However, we are going to concentrate on servers.

To demonstrate, I'm going to add an Ubuntu Server to an instance of OpenNMS. Once added, you can stay informed on the status of that node, as well as manage it from within the OpenNMS web interface.

So let's add a node.

SEE: 10 free alternatives to Microsoft Word and Excel (TechRepublic download)

What you'll need

The only things you'll need for this are:

  • A working instance of OpenNMS
  • A remote server (on a network accessible by the OpenNMS server) to add as a node

With this ready, let's add that node.

How to add the node

To add a node, log into OpenNMS as the admin user, or a user with admin rights. From the main window, click the Admin menu (top right corner) and then click Quick-Add Node (Figure A).

Figure A

nodea.jpg

The Admin drop-down menu.

You will be prompted to enter a name for the new requisition (Figure B).

Figure B

nodeb.jpg

Naming your new node.

Type of the name of the requisition (node) and click OK. In the resulting window (Figures C and D), type out the information for the new node.

Figure C

nodec.jpg

The top half of the new node add window.

Figure D

noded.jpg

The bottom half of the new node add window.

Note: For some of the configurations, instead of typing information, you must hit the spacebar to view all available options. 

If you're adding Linux servers, you will (most likely) use SSH as the Access Method. Once you've entered all the relevant information, click the checkbox for Auto Enable, and then click Provision and the node will be added.

How to check your new node

To make sure the node has been properly added, click Info | Nodes. In the resulting window (Figure E), you should see information appear for the newly-added node.

Figure E

nodee.jpg

Our node has appeared.

And that is all there is to adding a node to OpenNMS. Keep adding until you have every server on your network included.

Also see

Business network concept. SaaS(Software as a Service).

Image: iStockphoto/metamorworks

Editor's Picks

By Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

Related Topics:

Software Data Centers Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility Software on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks