How to anticipate enterprise digital transformation trends

TechRepublic met with Arcules CEO Lars Nordenlund to discuss what digital transformation trends will occur in the next 18 to 36 months.

Convergence is a major trend on the rise in the coming months. "I think that that's gonna be a driver for change in the entire industry, and we try to apply that into different contexts," Nordenlund said.

The other trend is the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) and video. "You start to deploy video as a sensor in a different context, and start to think about not only doing video surveillance, but also start to think about how can you optimize your business, how can you use business to improve customer service, how can you use video and other IoT sensors."

Trends that are emerging in consumer IoT are playing out now for real in the enterprises, he added. With the help of AI, companies can now arrogate multiple sensors, make sense of the data it collects, and generate automated decisions.

"I would say that's bad, and in general that video is now ready to go cloud from a technology perspective. It's a huge driver on bandwidth and storage and other technology challenges so far has been holding that back," he said. "I think that that's a few things I see from a trend perspective: The convergence, the move to more sensors, IoT, and big integration work in the cloud as to make them like common denominator."

