How to better manage the Vivaldi Speed Dial feature

If you're looking to make using the Vivaldi Speed Dial feature a bit more user-friendly, Jack Wallen has a tip for you.

So, I've made the switch to Vivaldi. For a few days it was touch and go, but eventually I settled in and found the browser to not only met, but exceed my expectations and needs. The browser is fast, reliable, and includes more features than you probably will ever require.

Fortunately, those features don't make the browser feel like it's bloated. One addition that tends to get overlooked by many users is the Speed Dial. If you're like me, and have a specific set of sites you visit regularly, the Speed Dial feature should not be shrugged off.

In fact, once you have all of those sites you visit added, you'll find yourself regularly using Speed Dial. Fortunately, Vivaldi makes it really easy to add sites to this feature. You might think the only way to do so is to open the Speed Dial tab (which, by default, is the Vivaldi home page), click the + button, and add your site.

Although there's nothing challenging about that process, there's an easier way to manage the Speed Dial page. Let me show you how.

How to easily manage Vivaldi Speed Dial

Open Vivaldi and then open the Bookmarks sidebar. Locate the bookmark you want to add to Speed Dial and drag it to the Speed Dial folder at the top of the list. Once you've done that, open the Speed Dial page and you should see the link added.

You can also add sub-folders from within the Speed Dial folder in the Bookmarks Sidebar. To do this:

Right-click the Speed Dial folder and select New Folder. At the bottom of the sidebar, give the new folder a title and an (optional) nickname and description. Once you've created the new folder, you can then drag bookmarks into it to keep your Speed Dial page better organized.

And that's all there is to better Vivaldi Speed Dial management. Vivaldi's browser offers you plenty of tools to make your browsing experience as good, if not better, than what you enjoyed with your previous browser.

