If you prefer your video conference meetings to look good, Google Meet has you covered. With a couple of clicks, you can improve the send and receive resolution. Jack Wallen shows you how.

By now, you've realized that video conferencing has become the new norm. In fact, you're probably holding various types of remote meetings daily. You might also be using different platforms for those meetings. Many default to Zoom, as it has become the de facto standard for video conferencing. However, you might have noticed that Google released a new platform for this purpose.

That new platform is Google Meet. This free service offers unlimited meetings, live captioning, cross-platform compatibility, video and audio preview screen, adjustable layouts, host controls, screen sharing, and messaging. If you've opted to give Google Meet a try, you might have noticed that, out of the box, it defaults to the lower resolution of 360p for both send and receive.

For anyone with a slower connection, that resolution is fine. However, if you (and those you are conferencing with) have the bandwidth, why not pump up the volume of that resolution to the max 720p? No, it's not high resolution, but it's significantly better than 360p. When you want your video conferencing to look as good as possible, you definitely want to make this change.

Let me show you how.

How to change the resolution in Google Meet

Open a Google Meet and click the menu button at the bottom-right corner. From the popup menu, select Settings. In the resulting window, change the Send resolution from 360p to 720p and then change the Receive resolution to 720p as well. Click Done and you're set.

What you and your participants will see should be quite the improvement.

Note: The one caveat to this is that Meet will always default to 360p, so you have to set these options for every meeting. Fortunately, the higher definition settings are but a couple of clicks away.

