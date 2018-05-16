How to communicate digital transformation goals

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson talked with Moleskine's head of digital innovation Peter Jensen, about the notebook company's shift to offering digital products.

Watch the video, or read part of their conversation below:

Patterson: The art of digital transformation, and part of the technology, also means that you have to communicate priorities across your team. Right?

Jensen: Yes

Patterson: And often you deal with different levels of technological sophistication and different levels of ability in terms of technology?

Jensen: Yes

SEE: How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics (TechRepublic)

Patterson: How do you make sure that not just your priorities and your goals are communicated across your team, but that you're really all on the same page in spite of whatever the technological proficiency might be?

Jensen: We've went at this over six years approximately. I think, in the beginning we were operating a lot like a startup inside the company driving this product offering the transformation, if you like, of the company, in a very small group. As commercial reality started to show, or the benefits of it from a commercial point of view, it became obvious we have to start actually massaging or communicating through the rest of the organization of how to actually bring this to a bigger market. And there what we find is really the only way that we can talk about is from a consumer benefit point of view. It's a use case, if you like, that we focus on. For us to start internally communicating, in let's say, call it technological language, verbiage, makes no sense to your point, because on the other side, no one will understand and our consumers really are much more after what it means to them and what they can do with it, not in terms of megahertz or whatever gibberish you may spit out.

And that has informed our launch strategy. We don't take part in things like CS, simply because that's not where we're playing. We were playing on a field where it's about you and enabling you through technology and paper not about technological literacy, if you like. So absolutely, it was kept outside for a while and then once it couldn't be outside anymore, it's a big job of getting it inside, for sure.

For the rest of the conversation, check out these articles:

To get the latest about tech innovations, subscribe to our Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see: