How to connect to an SMB server from GNOME 3.34

Connecting to an SMB share on your LAN is easy with GNOME 3.34.
GNOME 3.34 has been out for a while now, and it's a step or two ahead of where it previously was. Both performance and reliability have improved, such that every user should be upgrading to the latest release.
Over time, a few features have evolved. One such feature is how you connect to an SMB server. With this feature you can easily connect the GNOME file manager (formerly named Nautilus, but now goes by the title "Files") to an SMB server on your LAN.
I want to walk you through this process. It's quick, easy, and allows you to do even more work with your Windows cohorts.
SEE: Choosing your Windows 7 exit strategy: Four options (TechRepublic Premium)
What you'll need
The only things you'll need for this to work are:
An SMB share on your LAN and a Linux distribution that runs the latest version of GNOME. If you're unsure of which version of the DE you're running, open the Files app, click the Files drop-down (in the GNOME top bar) and select Show Details (Figure A). GNOME Software will open. Scroll down to the details section and you should see that Files is running at least version 3.34. If not, update if possible.
I'll be demonstrating on Ubuntu Desktop 19.10, running GNOME 3.34.1-1.
Figure A
How to make the connection
In order to make this connection, open Files. From within the application, click Other Locations in the sidebar (Figure B).
Figure B
In the resulting window, locate the Connect To Server entry at the bottom (Figure C).
Figure C
In the Enter server address text area type the SMB address like so:
smb://SHARE_IP/SHARE
Where SHARE_IP is the IP address of the share and SHARE is the name of the share. So if the share is Documents at 10.34.1.26, the full address would be smb://10.34.1.26/Documents. Type the address and either hit Enter on your keyboard or click Connect.
You will then be prompted for your share credentials (Figure D).
Figure D
If the share you are connecting to requires credentials, select Registered User, type your Username, the Domain (if required), and your user Password.
At the bottom of the authentication window, you'll see three options:
Forget Password Immediately
Remember Password Until You Logout
Remember Forever
If security is an issue, select Forget Password Immediately, which will ensure that as soon as you disconnect the share, the password will be forgotten. With this option, the next time you attempt to connect to the share, you'll have to re-enter your credentials. If you select Remember Password Until You Logout, the GNOME keyring will store the password, so you don't have to enter it for the share, until you log out of GNOME. If you select Remember Forever, the GNOME keyring will save the password indefinitely.
Click Connect and the connection will be made. You should see the share show up in the GNOME Files sidebar (Figure E).
Figure E
And that's it. When you're finished using the share you can click the upward pointing arrow associated with its sidebar entry to disconnect (unmount). Viola! You're done. Happy sharing.
Also see
- How to become a software engineer: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- 10 free alternatives to Microsoft Word and Excel (TechRepublic download)
- How to configure a static CentOS 8 network address from the command line (TechRepublic)
- How to install a LAMP server on Ubuntu Server 19.10 (TechRepublic)
- How to set a Linux hostname without rebooting (TechRepublic)
- How to use port forwarding in VirtualBox (TechRepublic)
- Public cloud providers' network performance wildly varies (ZDNet)
- It takes work to keep your data private online. These apps can help (CNET)
- Must-read coverage: Programming languages and developer career resources (TechRepublic on Flipboard)