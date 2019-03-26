How to disable lazy loading in Firefox

If you're looking to make Firefox as efficient as possible, consider disabling lazy loading.

We've talked about lazy loading before. If you missed it, let me get you up to speed. You open a browser with a number of pinned tabs. With lazy loading enabled (which it is by default), each of those pinned tabs won't load any content until you click on it.

That means that when you first click on a pinned tab, you must wait for the content to load. For some, this behavior is fine. For others, however, it can become an exercise in frustration. If your goal is to work as efficiently as possible, you want content loaded immediately.

Out of the box, Firefox enables lazy loading, which means that all of those pinned tabs will sit in the background, waiting for you to give them focus, before loading the content you assigned them.

Unlazying the load

How do you "unlazy" that load? Simple. Open Firefox and type about:config in the address bar. If prompted, click I accept the risk. In the resulting window, type browser.sessionstore.restore_on_demand. When the entry appears, click the Toggle button to change True to False. Once you set that value, restart Firefox, and your pinned tabs will automatically load the second the browser opens. No more clicking to load tabs.

If you're like me, you want your technology to work for you, not the other way around. Disabling Firefox lazy load is one small step towards making the browser serve you better. Happy browsing.

