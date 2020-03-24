How to hide and unhide video in Zoom

Don't want to see your own face during a Zoom video meeting? Here's how to hide, unhide, and tweak your personal video settings.

Millions of Americans used to working in offices have found themselves working at home due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and that means a lot of virtual meetings. Users new to Zoom's desktop app may find it a bit odd when their face appears while speaking--it's a bit jarring to say the least when you pop up in your own face! If you want to hide your own video, adjust it so you don't take over the screen, or bring it back once it's hidden, read on.

Note: Increased demand on Zoom servers during the coronavirus pandemic means that phone dial-in functions may be limited. Be sure your computer has a microphone and/or camera to use Zoom to its fullest.

There are several options for hiding and unhiding videos during a Zoom meeting, both for yourself and other. The Video tab in Settings (Figure A) has numerous options for configuring video in meetings that will change the way Zoom handles all videos in a meeting, both yours and others.

During a meeting, if you wish to hide your video from your own screen to make room for other participants, just right-click on your video and choose Hide Myself. If you want to bring your own video back onto your screen, you can right-click on any other user and select Show Myself. Note that this won't disable your video from showing up for other users--only from displaying on your own screen.

To disable your own video completely, you can select the checkbox in the Video Settings screen shown above that says Turn Off My Video When Joining A Meeting to disable it by default, or click the Stop Video button in a meeting to turn it off temporarily for the session.

