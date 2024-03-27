Despite the fast-paced evolution of programming languages, Python continues to maintain a firm grasp on developers’ preferences, as reflected by the responses from JetBrains’ State of Developer Ecosystem 2023 survey.

JetBrains recognized that Python is leading the list of languages that developers have started or continue to learn. The constant evolution of artificial intelligence, automation, data analysis and data visualization needs across numerous companies makes it a valuable language for any developer.

Python is a widely used general-purpose interpreted programming language. It’s a high-level language that can support multiple programming paradigms, including object-oriented, imperative, functional programming and procedural styles.

Because of this language versatility, the skills, specializations and experience of Python developers tend to vary considerably.

Factors to consider when hiring a Python developer

Finding and hiring the ideal Python developer doesn’t have to be a complicated process.

You need to look for the right salary, personality traits and skillsets. You will also need to formulate a job description, a list of duties and responsibilities, desired competencies and experience, interview questions and even a job advertisement.

For instance, the search for candidates must be as project-specific as possible. Narrowing it down to people with specific experience in coding and developing applications similar to your project will save time and eliminate mismatches.

Moreover, regardless of the programming language used for a project, the most effective developers generally possess a specific set of personality traits. The obvious primary personality trait is an analytical mindset and the proven ability to solve problems as they arise.

On top of that, ideal developers will have skills in Python frameworks and object-relational mapping libraries. A successful candidate should also possess some experience and a basic understanding of front-end technologies like HTML, CSS and JavaScript and be familiar with version control techniques.

Download the Hiring Kit: Python Developer

Finding the ideal Python developer

Looking into the factors listed above requires effort. It will also be challenging to think of appropriate questions to ask a candidate during an interview.

The good news is that TechRepublic Premium has put together a hiring kit that your business can easily modify.

A sample interview question included in the kit explores how candidates resolve conflict with another member of their team. Candidate answers should reflect their temperament and ability to fit in with your culture.

The resource also looks into knowledge of common Python terminologies. These include list, tuple, Python module, pickling and unpickling and encapsulation. Successful candidates should be able to define these terms clearly and concisely off the top of their heads without requesting additional information.

Your organization may either agree or disagree with these analyses. The appealing feature of the kit is that it may be customized as you see appropriate.

Download TechRepublic Premium’s 16-page hiring kit for only $9 to have an adjustable framework that your business can use to find the right person for the job.