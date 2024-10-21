While the internet and computer networks used to be the sole purview of specialized IT experts, their growing role in every aspect of society makes it ever more crucial for business leaders and end users alike to have a basic understanding of how they work.

Gaining insight into modern telecommunications

Telecommunications is the real-time transmission of audio and visual information via electromagnetic signals. It encompasses a wide range of communication methods, including the radio, phone, and television, but the modern telecommunications industry focuses predominantly on the internet as the transmission medium for all of the above and much more.

Effective use of this technology will require knowledge of its concepts and key terms.

For instance, this resource defines ‘cellular network.’ This refers to a wireless telecommunication network composed of interconnected cell towers spread across a geographical area. These towers, also known as base stations, contain powerful antennas that provide network access to mobile devices within their combined coverage area, also known as a cell. Cellular (a.k.a., mobile) networks can cover very large areas, delivering phone service and internet access to subscribers on mobile devices. They also provide telecommunications access without the need to run cabling infrastructure to individual homes and offices, which makes them vital for connecting rural and remote communities.

It also looks into the term ‘hotspot’ which describes a wireless access point that allows mobile devices to connect to the internet, usually for free or on an ad hoc basis. Some also use the term hotspot to describe the coverage area of this freely provided Wi-Fi internet access. An example of a public hotspot would be the free wireless internet provided at coffee shops. Most mobile phones can create a personal hotspot that allows users to connect laptops and other devices to the phone’s cellular network for internet access. There are also dedicated hotspot devices that provide cellular internet access for users who frequently travel or who live in regions without cabled internet infrastructure..

Explore the glossary further, and you will find the concept of an ‘IP address.’ This is a unique identifier assigned to every device and network. IP addresses are used by TCP/IP networks to identify and locate computer systems. A public IP address identifies a network so that devices on other networks, like the internet, know where to send data. A private IP address identifies a specific machine within a LAN that requested the data. It might be helpful to think of a public IP as the address for an apartment building, and a private IP as the specific unit number. The public IP address gets a data packet to the correct LAN (or building), and the private IP address gets the packet to the correct device (or unit).

What’s more, this exclusive resource looks into ‘wireless access point,’ which is a gateway that allows wireless devices to connect to a local network. A wireless AP both extends the range of a wireless LAN, allows more users to connect to the same network, and allows communication between the WLAN and the wired LAN. A wireless AP and router may be combined into a single device for consumers and small businesses that do not require the additional range that separate APs provide.

This resource also highlights several other essential terms, such as fiber optics, latency, and roaming.

