How to host a Zoom meeting

Working from home doesn't mean you can't meet with coworkers. Zoom is one of the ways you can stay in touch while apart.

Countless people are now working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but social distancing doesn't mean work still can't get done. Zoom is one such way to meet with your coworkers while separated, and it's available for free to anyone who needs an account. Downloading it, signing up, and opening the app doesn't mean you'll know how to send out invitations, though. If you're unsure of how to launch a Zoom meeting, follow these steps, and you'll be chatting face-to-face in no time.

Note: Increased demand on Zoom servers during the coronavirus pandemic means that phone dial-in functions may be limited--be sure your computer has a microphone and/or camera to use Zoom to its fullest. Also, this tip was written using the macOS desktop version of Zoom with a free user account, though Windows users should still be able to follow these same tips.

How to start a meeting in Zoom

Starting a meeting is simple: With Zoom open (Figure A), just click on the orange New Meeting button.

As soon as you click New Meeting, Zoom will launch it and your camera and audio will come on (if this is your first time using Zoom you'll have to grant it permission). Once you're in the meeting, you can invite users by clicking on the button on the bottom bar (Figure B). Meeting invitations can be sent by email or to contacts you have stored in Zoom.

Figure B

How to schedule a meeting in Zoom

You're not forced to send out ad-hoc invitations to a meeting already in progress--it's possible to schedule meetings and send invitations in advance as well.

Look for Meetings at the top of the main Zoom screen and click on it. The screen it takes you to is where you can see upcoming meetings and schedule new ones (Figure C).

Figure C

Click the + sign on the left side, above where it shows your personal meeting ID and the meeting scheduler will open (Figure D). From there, you can set a time and date for your meeting, decide which kind of calendar invite will be sent, and tweak audio and video settings.

Figure D

Once you set up a meeting, it should automatically add it to your calendar app if you choose iCal, or open a browser window prompting you to connect a Google account. Once it's added to your calendar, you can send invitations from there, or you can copy the invitation from Zoom to send in an email manually (Figure E).

Figure E

Once it's time to start your scheduled meeting, look for the Start button and click it. If you have the meeting added to your calendar, it should remind you and Zoom has notifications to prompt you of upcoming meetings as well.

