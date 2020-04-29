How to install the open source data visualization server Metabase

If your company needs the means to visualize and present data for easier analysis, look no further than the open source Metabase tool.

Companies large and small rely on data. With data, it's possible to draw conclusions, shape the future, and maximize efforts. It's one thing to have all of that data on hand, but without the ability to view that data in a meaningful way, that data might as well be a spreadsheet of random values.

To that end, what do you do? You make use of data visualization tools. One such tool is the open source Metabase, which can help your company visualize your data without having to write a single SQL query.

Metabase is a powerful database lookup tool, with a GUI that makes it easy to search data sets and display information. With Metabase you can:

Summarize and visualize your data

Browse or search through tables

Filter information to find what you need

Migrate data to graphs and charts with a few clicks

I'm going to walk you through the process of installing Metabase on Ubuntu Server 18.04.

SEE: Feature comparison: Data analytics software, and services (TechRepublic Premium)

What you'll need

In order to successfully install Metabase, you'll need the following:

A running, updated instance of Ubuntu Server 18.04

A user with sudo privileges

How to install Java

The first thing to be done is the installation of Java. Since we're using Ubuntu, this is actually quite simple. Log in to your Ubuntu server and issue the command:

sudo apt-get install default-jre -y

Once that installation completes, you're ready to install the database server.

How to install MariaDB and create a database

We'll be using MariaDB as the database server. To install this tool, issue the command:

sudo apt-get install mariadb-server mariadb-client -y

Start and enable the database server with the commands:

sudo systemctl start mariadb sudo enable mariadb

When the installation completes, secure it with the command:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

After you've completed the securing of the database, log in to the MariaDB console with the command:

sudo mysql -u root -p

Create the database and the necessary user with the commands:

CREATE DATABASE metabase; CREATE USER 'metabaseuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PASSWORD'; GRANT ALL ON metabase.* TO 'metabaseuser'@'localhost' WITH GRANT OPTION; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; EXIT;

Where PASSWORD is a strong, unique password.

How to install Metabase

We've finally reached the point where we can install Metabase. The first thing to do is download the Metabase .jar file with the commands:

cd /tmp wget http://downloads.metabase.com/v0.34.1/metabase.jar

Next, create a new directory with the command:

sudo mkdir -p /opt/metabase

Move the .jar file into the new directory with the command:

sudo mv metabase.jar /opt/metabase

Create a new group and user with the commands:

sudo addgroup --quiet --system metabase sudo adduser --quiet --system --ingroup metabase --no-create-home --disabled-password metabase

Change the ownership and permissions of the /opt/metabase directory with the commands:

sudo chown -R metabase:metabase /opt/metabase

Create a new environment file with the commands:

sudo touch /var/log/metabase.log sudo chown metabase:metabase /var/log/metabase.log

Create a Metabase log file with the commands

sudo touch /etc/default/metabase sudo chmod 640 /etc/default/metabase

Next, we'll create a Metabase configuration file for rsyslog with the commands:

cd /etc/rsyslog.d sudo nano metabase.conf

In this new file, paste the following:

:msg,contains,"metabase" /var/log/metabase.log & stop

Save and close the file.



Restart rsyslog with the command:

sudo systemctl restart rsyslog

Now it's time to create a systemd file for Metabase. For this, issue the command:

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/metabase.service

In that file, paste the following:

[Unit] Description=Metabase server After=syslog.target After=network.target [Service] WorkingDirectory=/opt/metabase/ ExecStart=/usr/bin/java -jar /opt/metabase/metabase.jar EnvironmentFile=/etc/default/metabase User=metabase Type=simple StandardOutput=syslog StandardError=syslog SyslogIdentifier=metabase SuccessExitStatus=143 TimeoutStopSec=120 Restart=always [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save and close the file.

Reload the systemd manager with the command:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload

Start and enable Metabase with the command:

sudo systemctl start metabase sudo systemctl enable metabase

How to access Metabase

Now that Metabase is up and running, open a web browser and point it to http://SERVER_IP:3000 (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of the Metabase hosting server). Click Let's Get Started to begin working with Metabase (Figure A).

Figure A

You'll be greeted by a wizard, where you'll first enter data about yourself (Figure B).

Figure B

Next, you'll connect Metabase to the database housing your information. At this point, you will need to have that database ready for the platform to use. So if you have yet to create that database, you might want to hold off until it's ready. There is also the option to add your data later. For that, scroll all the way to the bottom and click I'll Add My Data Later (Figure C).

Figure C

And that's all there is to getting Metabase up and running. This is a seriously powerful tool that can help your business make sense of all that data you've collected. And considering it's free and open source, it won't cost your business penny to use. That's a serious win-win.

Also see