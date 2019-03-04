How to install the Tuleap application lifecycle management system on CentOS 7

Software lifecycle management doesn't have to be a nightmare. With the help of the Tuleap system, your development workflow can be much easier.

If you (or your company) depend upon agile software development, design projects, V-model, Requirement Management, and IT Services Management, then you might be looking for a platform to help facilitate these processes. There are plenty of available options, one of which is the open source Tuleap.

Tuleap helps you create smart software together with:

Project management

Code versioning

Code review

Continuous integration

Test management

Documents and files

Collaboration

Tracking

Best of all, you can install Tuleap on off-the-shelf hardware (or a virtual machine), running the CentOS 7 platform. I'm going to show you how this is done.

What you need

The only thing you need to make this happen is a running CentOS 7 server (on either a dedicated or virtual machine) and a user account with sudo privileges. Optionally (if you want your Tuleap server to be able to send email), you'll need a fully qualified domain name. For testing purposes, it is possible to install Tuleap on a machine, using only an IP address. Although I will demonstrate on CentOS 7, the recommended platform is RedHat Enterprise Linux 7.x.

Installing dependencies

The first thing to take care of is the installation of the dependencies. Log into your CentOS 7 server and issue the command:

sudo yum install centos-release-scl

Next, install the remi-safe repository with the command:

sudo yum install https://rpms.remirepo.net/enterprise/remi-release-7.rpm

Create a new repo file with the command:

sudo nano /etc/yum.repos.d/Tuleap.repo

In this new file, past the following contents:

[Tuleap] name=Tuleap baseurl=https://ci.tuleap.net/yum/tuleap/rhel/7/dev/$ basearchenabled=1 gpgcheck=1 gpgkey=https://ci.tuleap.net/yum/tuleap/gpg.key

Save and close the file.

Install Tuleap

To install the Tuleap package (and other, relevant, packages), issue the command:

sudo yum install -y rh-mysql57-mysql-server tuleap-plugin-agiledashboard tuleap-plugin-graphontrackers tuleap-theme-burningparrot tuleap-theme-flamingparrot tuleap-plugin-git tuleap-plugin-pullrequest

Configure the database

Next, we must configure the database. The first thing to do is add a necessary line to the end of the /etc/opt/rh/rh-mysql57/my.cnf.d/rh-mysql57-mysql-server.cnf file. This is done with the following command:

sudo sed -i '20 a sql-mode=NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION' /etc/opt/rh/rh-mysql57/my.cnf.d/rh-mysql57-mysql-server.cnf

Now we enable the MySQL server to run at boot with the command:

sudo systemctl enable rh-mysql57-mysqld

Start the MySQL server with the command:

sudo systemctl start rh-mysql57-mysqld

Finally, set a MySQL password with the command:

sudo scl enable rh-mysql57 "mysqladmin -u root password"

After running the above command, you'll be prompted to enter and verify a new MySQL password.

Disable SELinux

No matter how hard you try, Tuleap won't install if SELinux is enabled. To disable this security system, issue the command:

sudo /etc/selinux/config

Make sure the SELINUX= line is set to disabled (Figure A).

Save and close that file. Reboot your CentOS 7 server to ensure the change takes effect.

Set up Tuleap

It is important to only run the following command once (so pay attention to what you type). The command is:

sudo /usr/share/tuleap/tools/setup.el7.sh --configure --server-name=FQDN --mysql-server=localhost --mysql-password=PASSWORD

Where:

FQDN is either the Fully Qualified Domain Name or IP Address, and PASSWORD is the password you set for the MySQL admin user.

Mail configuration

Tuleap does depend on the Postfix mail server to send and receive email communication. You only need to ensure four lines are uncommented out (remove the leading # character). Issue the command:

sudo nano /etc/postfix/main.cf

In that file, make sure to remove the comment character (#) from the following lines:

myhostname = mytuleap.domainname.example.com alias_maps = hash:/etc/aliases,hash:/etc/aliases.codendi alias_database = hash:/etc/aliases,hash:/etc/ aliases.codendirecipient_delimiter = +

You will also need to edit the myhostname entry and make sure it reflects your FQDN.

Finishing up

You can now point your web browser to http://SERVER_ADDRESS/tuleap (where SERVER_ADDRESS is either the FQDN or IP address of the Tuleap server). You will be prompted to log in with the admin credentials. Where are these credentials? They are created during the installation, but aren't reported. The username is admin and the password can be found by issuing the command:

sudo cat /root/.tuleap_passwd

The password for the admin user will be displayed. Copy and paste that into the authentication window and log in to Tuleap.

Re-enabling SELinux

It's important, once you have Tuleap installed, that you re-enable SELinux. To do this, issue the command:

sudo nano /etc/selinux/config

Change disabled to enforcing. Save and close that file. Reboot the server and, once it restarts, go back to the Tuleap site and make sure it's still functioning properly.

Congratulations, you can now start working with your newly installed software lifecycle management system.

