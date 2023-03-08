Your email has been sent

How to integrate GitHub with Trello for more powerful project management

Expert Jack Wallen’s video tutorial provides you with step-by-step instructions on integrating GitHub with Trello.

In a recent TechRepublic video, Jack Wallen showed how to integrate GitHub with Trello. The following is an edited transcript of his tutorial.

If you use GitHub as your code repository and version control system, you might be interested in integrating it with your Trello project management tool. Let’s find out how it’s done.

First, log in to your Trello account and then select the board you want to use with GitHub.

Click Power-Ups near the top center of the board’s window, and then click Add Power-Ups. In the search field, type GitHub, and hit enter on your keyboard.

Click Add associated with the GitHub Power-Up, and then click Settings.

Click Authorize Account from the Settings dropdown, and then, click Link GitHub Account. In the resulting window, type your username or email address followed by the password for your GitHub account. Click Sign In, and when prompted, click Authorize Trello.

Close the Power-Ups window. Now, when you edit a card, you’ll see the GitHub button listed under Power-Ups, where you can attach a branch, commit, an issue or a poll request.

For more tutorials from Jack Wallen, subscribe to TechRepublic’s YouTube channel How To Make Tech Work — and remember to like this video.