How to join an existing Slack workspace (or create one of your own) If you haven't already jumped on the Slack bandwagon, prepare yourself, as it is showing no signs of slowing down. Find out how to join a Slack workspace or create your own.

Slack has become the de facto standard by which most teams communicate. You cannot toss a string of code into a crowd of developers or admins without it landing on someone using Slack.

But for some, getting up to speed with this new tool isn't quite as simple a task as you might think. Slack takes a bit of a different approach with a number of issues. However, joining an existing workspace is actually quite easy. In fact, Slack has made it possible to join a workspace in different ways.

In this first part of a long Slack series, I'm going to show you how to join an existing workspace, or create one of your very own.

Interacting with Slack

Before you can join a Slack workspace, you have to have the means to interact. This can be done via the mobile app and/or the desktop app. How you install that app will depend on your platform of choice, but know that Slack is available for:

Once you've installed the app on your device, you're ready to sign into a workspace.

Email invite

Chances are, if you're joining a company Slack workspace, your in-house Slack admin or HR department will have arranged your account and you will be sent an email that will include a Join Now link. Click that link and you will be prompted to type your email address and create a password.

If your company uses a single sign-on service, Slack will already have your account details, so you will only have to sign on with your company's sign-on provider.

From the desktop client



Since you've already installed the app, you can sign into a workspace from there. I'll demonstrate on the Linux desktop client. The first thing to do is open the Slack client. Once opened, click File | Sign In To Another Workspace (Figure A).

Figure A

Upon clicking that entry, your default web browser will open asking you to enter the new workspace name (Figure B).

Figure B

If you don't know the exact name of the Slack workspace you're looking for, go to the Slack workspace finder page, type your email address, and click Confirm. Slack will then send you an email listing out all Slack workspaces you are eligible to join.

From the mobile app



Joining a workspace from the mobile app is a bit different. I'll demonstrate on Android. To join a new workspace, open the Android app and then swipe right from the left edge of the screen to reveal the sidebar. From the sidebar, tap the four squares in the top right corner (Figure C).

Figure C

In the resulting window (Figure D) tap Add Workspaces.

Figure D

You will then be presented with the option to sign in to any workspaces associated with your email address, join a new workspace, or create a new one (Figure E).

Figure E

Create your own workspace

Of course, if you're not eligible to join an existing company workspace, you can always start your own. To do that, go to the Create Workspace page, type your email address, and click Confirm. You will be sent a six-digit PIN to that email address. Retrieve that PIN and type it in the resulting Slack web page.

In the next window (Figure F), give your workspace a name and click Next.

Figure F



Next, you will need to create a project for the workspace, followed by sending invites out to those who should be involved. If you choose, you can skip the invites and send them later. You might opt to skip those invites at the moment, so you can take care of whatever admin tasks you might need (such as Signup Mode, Message Content To Invited Members, Workspace Language, Default Channels, Display Name Guidelines, and more). Once it's all setup, you can then send out the invites so users can start getting their Slack on.

Enjoy the collaboration

And that's all there is to joining an existing Slack workspace, or creating your very own. Once you've joined, you will find a new level of collaboration with your team(s). Enjoy.

