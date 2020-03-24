Why take notes during a Zoom meeting when you can refer back to a recording of the entire call? Here's how to record a Zoom meeting, whether you're the host or not.

Image: Zoom

Important meetings need good records, and anyone who has taken notes knows that some details can be missed. Without a doubt, the best way to preserve a record of a meeting is to have a video recording of the entire thing.

That goes doubly for remote meetings, where distractions, tech issues, and other problems can lead to missing out on essential information. If you're using Zoom for your virtual meetings, you can record the entire call, whether you're the host or not.

If you are using an enterprise account to host a meeting, you may not be able to record a Zoom meeting unless your IT team has given you permission. Be sure to test Zoom before an important meeting and check with your administrator to grant access if you don't have it.

Note: Increased demand on Zoom servers during the coronavirus pandemic means that phone dial-in functions may be limited. Be sure your computer has a microphone and/or camera to use Zoom to its fullest.

Figure A shows an active meeting as well as the Recording options screen in Settings, where you can see several different ways to modify how videos are recorded and where they are saved.

Figure A

By default, only the meeting host can record the meeting, but it's easy to grant other participants the ability to do so. The meeting host can do so by clicking on Participants while in a meeting, looking for the More button next to an individual's name, and selecting Allow Record.

Once in a meeting, those wanting to record only need to click the Record button to start capture, at which point the Record button will change into two buttons: One to pause the recording and one to end it.

When you're done recording video, Zoom stores it temporarily for encoding into MP4 format once the meeting has ended.

