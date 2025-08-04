Venmo is best-known as a peer-to-peer payment app, but it also offers tools for small business owners to accept payments quickly and easily. If you’re looking for a lightweight, mobile-friendly way to take payments without extra hardware, setting up a Venmo business account is a fast and flexible option that works for everything from pop-ups to side hustles.

Quick start: Setting up Venmo for Business

Here’s how to set up a Venmo account for business:

Step 1: Install or update the Venmo app.

Download the latest version of the Venmo app from the App Store or Google Play to ensure compatibility with business features.

Step 2: Create or log in to your personal account.

All business profiles are linked to a personal Venmo account, which is required for setup.

Step 3: Tap the menu icon (≡), then select “Create a business profile”.

This starts the onboarding flow for a business account.

Step 4: Enter your business details.

Provide your business name, type (sole proprietorship or registered entity), email, phone number, and business category (NAICS code). You’ll also need to submit either a Social Security number (SSN) or Employer Identification Number (EIN) for verification.

Step 5: Link a bank account or debit card.

This step allows you to receive payouts and use Instant Transfer if needed.

Step 6: Customize your business profile.

Add a profile photo (you may use your logo), description, business address (optional), and searchable tags to help users find you.

Step 7: Enable your payment methods.

Venmo provides a QR code and payment link by default, which you can display or share with customers. If you use a compatible iPhone, you can also enable Tap to Pay to accept contactless cards and digital wallets without any extra hardware needed.

Step 8: Set sales-tax settings (if applicable) and preview fees.

Venmo can auto-collect sales tax in some states, so review your settings to enable or adjust. Standard transaction fees are 1.9% + 10 cents per payment.

Step 9: Run a test payment.

Have a friend send a small payment (e.g., $1) to confirm your profile is active and your payments are processed correctly.

Step 10: Promote your business handle or QR code.

Display your QR code at checkout, on your website, receipts, email footer, or social channels to make it easy for customers to pay.

Why Venmo for SMBs?

Venmo business accounts give small business owners a fast, flexible way to accept payments with minimal setup. There’s no need for dedicated hardware or a full point-of-sale (POS) system, just a smartphone and the Venmo app. Customers can pay using their Venmo balance, linked bank account, debit or credit card, or even digital wallets via Tap to Pay on iPhone.

For SMBs that operate on the go, like pop-up shops, food trucks, service providers, or solo freelancers, Venmo offers convenience without sacrificing professionalism. Business profiles include tools for tracking transactions, exporting tax documents, adding custom branding, and getting funds instantly (for a fee) or via standard bank transfer.

It’s a streamlined way to get paid quickly, offer a familiar checkout experience to mobile-savvy customers, and build visibility through Venmo’s social feed, all within the broader shift toward digital payments that are redefining how businesses transact.

Who can use Venmo for Business?

A Venmo for Business account is available to US-based individuals and small businesses that want to accept payments for goods or services. Here are the eligibility requirements if you want to set up Venmo for business:

Location: Must be located in the United States.

Must be located in the United States. Account type: Must have a personal Venmo account (required to create a business profile).

Must have a personal Venmo account (required to create a business profile). Age: Account holder must be at least 18 years old.

Account holder must be at least 18 years old. Business type: Available to sole proprietors, freelancers, and registered businesses.

Available to sole proprietors, freelancers, and registered businesses. Verification: Must provide an SSN (for individuals) or EIN (for businesses) for identity verification and tax reporting.

Must provide an SSN (for individuals) or EIN (for businesses) for identity verification and tax reporting. Bank account or debit card: Required to receive payouts and enable transfer features.

Venmo for Business features

Venmo for Business includes more than just basic payment tools. Here’s a closer look at the key features that matter to small business owners. These tools align with the top payment trends shaping how consumers expect to pay — fast, mobile, and contactless.

Multiple payment options: Accept payments via Venmo balance, bank account, credit/debit card, or Tap to Pay with Apple Pay and Google Pay without any extra hardware.

Accept payments via Venmo balance, bank account, credit/debit card, or Tap to Pay with Apple Pay and Google Pay without any extra hardware. QR code and payment link support: Every business profile includes a custom QR code and shareable payment link, ideal for both in-person and remote transactions.

Every business profile includes a custom QR code and shareable payment link, ideal for both in-person and remote transactions. Instant Transfer: Move funds to your linked bank account in minutes for a 1.75% fee (minimum of $0.25 and maximum of $25). Standard transfers are free and take one to three business days.

Move funds to your linked bank account in minutes for a 1.75% fee (minimum of $0.25 and maximum of $25). Standard transfers are free and take one to three business days. Built-in tax tools: Venmo provides transaction history exports and issues 1099-K forms when applicable, making it easier to prep for tax season.

Venmo provides transaction history exports and issues 1099-K forms when applicable, making it easier to prep for tax season. Basic customer insights: Track payment activity, view top customers, and access simple reporting through your profile dashboard.

Track payment activity, view top customers, and access simple reporting through your profile dashboard. Developer-friendly integrations: For ecommerce use, Venmo is supported through Braintree and Shopify as a checkout option, and it offers a “Pay with Venmo” button via PayPal’s APIs.

For ecommerce use, Venmo is supported through Braintree and Shopify as a checkout option, and it offers a “Pay with Venmo” button via PayPal’s APIs. Marketing and tipping options: Business profiles appear in the Venmo social feed when customers pay, creating word-of-mouth visibility. You can also enable tipping directly in the app.

Venmo for Business costs, limits, and payout speed

Venmo for Business keeps pricing simple, with no monthly fees, just per-transaction costs and optional payout charges.

Item Details Transaction fee 1.9% + 10 cents per payment Instant transfer fee 1.75% of transfer amount (min $0.25, max $25) Instant transfer limit $49,999.99 per week

To a debit card: $10,000 per transfer

To a bank account: $50,000 per transfer

Standard bank transfer Free (1-3 business days) Weekly payment limit Unverified accounts: $2,499.00

Verified accounts: No limit



Venmo for Business pros and cons

Pros Cons

Quick, hardware-free setup



Popular with mobile-first customers



Tap to Pay support



Built-in tax tools



Social visibility



Limited business tools and controls



Basic reporting only



Domestic only



Per-transaction fees can add up



Alternatives to Venmo

While Venmo is a great fit for mobile, U.S.-based businesses with simple payment needs, it’s not the only option. Here are a few alternatives to consider based on your business type and growth plans:

Use case Better fit Why it might be better Full-featured POS with inventory Square Includes product catalog, staff roles, and in-depth reporting Global or multi-currency payments PayPal Checkout Accepts payments from over 200 countries in multiple currencies Hardware-based retail setup PayPal Zettle Card readers, barcode scanners, and full checkout hardware Recurring billing or invoicing Stripe or Wave Better tools for subscriptions, auto-pay, and invoice tracking Apple ecosystem users Apple Tap to Pay Lower fees and tighter iOS integration for in-person payments

Venmo Business best practices

To get the most out of your Venmo Business profile, consider these tips for smoother payments, better visibility, and fewer headaches:

Test everything before launch. Run at least one real transaction to confirm your profile, payouts, and notifications are working correctly.

Display your QR code prominently. Place printed codes near registers, on signage, menus, or delivery packaging to make payment effortless.

Use payment links in digital channels. Add your Venmo link to email signatures, invoices, social bios, or online booking pages.

Enable tipping if applicable. If you’re in a service business (e.g., hair, food, events), toggle on tipping in your settings.

Batch your payouts. Avoid paying Instant Transfer fees on every transaction by transferring funds less frequently.

Label your transactions. Add notes or tags to payments to track services, customers, or order types for easier bookkeeping later.

Keep personal and business transactions separate. Although linked, treat your personal and business profiles distinctly for cleaner records and tax prep.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I need a personal Venmo account to create a business profile?

Yes. All business profiles are linked to a personal Venmo account and managed through the same app.

Can customers pay me if they don’t have a Venmo account?

Only if you’re using Tap to Pay on a compatible iPhone. QR code and payment link transactions require the customer to have a Venmo account.

Is there a fee to use Venmo for Business?

There’s no monthly fee, but each payment is subject to a 1.9% + $0.10 transaction fee. Optional Instant Transfers cost 1.75% of the transfer amount.

Can I access my Venmo business account on desktop?

No. Venmo business tools are only accessible through the mobile app.

What types of businesses can use Venmo for Business?

U.S.-based sole proprietors, freelancers, and registered businesses that sell goods or services are eligible, subject to identity verification.