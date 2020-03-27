How to sync Firefox containers across devices

If you make use of the Firefox Multi-Container Account add-on, it now includes the ability to sync your customizations across your Firefox account.

The Firefox web browser includes quite a lot of functionality to help keep your browsing safe. On the off chance there's a feature not included in the base installation, there's always an extension or two you can add. Such is the case with containerizing sites like Facebook from using your data against you (or monetizing it for their own coffers).

I've been using this add-on for quite some time--it's called Facebook Container and it works automatically to prevent Facebook from tracking you. However, the one caveat to this add-on is that it doesn't sync across your accounts. In other words, you have to manually add it to every Firefox browser you use.

There's a better way. Said way involves the more powerful add-on, Multi-Account Containers. With this add-on, you can containerize all sorts of sites, not just Facebook. I've covered the installation and setup of this app in my post, How to use the Firefox Multi-Account Containers extension. But since that tutorial ran, the developers of the add-on have included a new feature that will appeal to any user who works with Firefox across multiple devices and prefers to keep all of those browser instances in sync.

As you probably suspected, the new feature syncs Multi-Account Containers extension across your devices. It's automatic and should be considered a must-have for anyone that's spent the time to customize the add-on to protect their browsing in specific ways. By making use of this feature, you won't have to go through every instance of Firefox and repeat the same customizations. This could be a boon for small businesses who use Firefox and want every deployment to have the same container configurations.

But how do you enable the feature? It's actually quite simple.

What you'll need

A Firefox browser

The Multi-Account add-on installed

A Firefox account (for syncing)

How to update the add-on

Since I've already covered the installation and configuration of Multi-Account Containers, I'm going to assume you already have that installed and working. It is required to update the add-on to the most recent version, otherwise the feature won't be present. So, if you previously installed Multi-Container Accounts, follow these steps to update the add-on:

Open Firefox. Click the Menu button in the upper right corner.

Select Add-Ons.

In the Add-Ons Manager, click the gear icon.

From the drop-down menu, select Check For Updates (Figure A).



Figure A

If there are any updates, they'll be applied automatically. Depending on the updates, you may be prompted to restart Firefox.

If you've not already connected Firefox with your account, find out how in How to connect Firefox Quantum to your Firefox account.

With those two important steps out of the way, let's get those containers in sync.

How to sync your Firefox containers

It's now time to enable the syncing of containers. To do so, follow these steps:

Open the Add-Ons Manager. Click the entry for Firefox Multi-Container Accounts.

In the resulting window, click the Preferences tab.

Click the checkbox for Enable Sync (Figure B).



Figure B

And that's it. Your Firefox Multi-Container Account customizations will now sync across your Firefox account. As long as your other Firefox browsers have the Multi-Container Account add-on installed, they'll be in sync with one another.

Enjoy that added layer of privacy on every one of your Firefox browsers associated with your sync account.

