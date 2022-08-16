Sendinc lets you send encrypted messages using its own email client and third-party programs like Microsoft Outlook, Thunderbird and Gmail.

You want to send email with sensitive information and need to make sure that no one but the recipient can access or read the message. The best option is to use a method to encrypt your outgoing emails to protect them against compromise. One tool that can help in this effort is Sendinc.

Using military-grade encryption, Sendinc acts as a go-between for you and the recipient. Your emails are stored on the company’s servers where the recipient can access them. To exchange messages, both the sender and recipient must have Sendinc accounts, which can be created for free. If you send a secure email to someone who doesn’t have a Sendinc account, that person is prompted to set one up in order to read your email.

You can send emails using the Sendinc web-based client, but there are other options. Microsoft Outlook users can directly send encrypted messages using the Sendinc add-in. Users of Gmail, Outlook.com, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail for iOS/iPadOS can tap into the Sendinc service by enabling SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) integration.

Sendinc offers three types of plans—one free and two paid.

The free plan limits you to 100MB of message storage with a maximum message size of 10MB. You can send emails to 20 recipients each day, and your messages automatically self destruct after seven days.

At $48 per year, the Pro account offers 10GB of message storage with a 200MB maximum message size. You can email as many as 200 recipients per day and set a custom expiration date. Plus, you’re able to retract and audit messages. And at $48 per user per year, the Corporate account offers the same features as the Pro version but adds admin tools and other benefits.

Send email from Sendinc

To get started, browse to the Sendinc website and create a free account. After setting up your account, go to the Compose page to send a secure email using the Sendinc web program (Figure A).

Enter the recipient’s name and the subject, type the email message and click the button for Attach Files if you want to include a file. If you have a Pro or Corporate account, you can check options to be notified when the message is read and have the message expire when read. You can also change the self-destruct duration from the default of seven days to a different interval. When done, click the Send Secure button (Figure B).

The recipient receives a notification via email that you’ve sent them a secure message. Clicking the option for View Secure Message takes them to the Sendinc site where they’re prompted to sign in with their account. The email you sent appears along with any file attachment. The recipient can then reply to it, forward it, save it as a PDF or print it (Figure C).

Send email from Microsoft Outlook

To send an encrypted message directly from the Outlook desktop client, you’ll need to install an add-on. First read Sendinc’s release notes to learn about the overall process. At the release notes page, click the link for Download Outlook Add-in. Make sure Outlook is closed. Run the downloaded executable file.

Open Outlook and start a new email. You should see the Sendinc settings at the bottom of the new email. Address and compose your message. Check the box for Send Secure via Sendinc. You can also check the boxes for saving the message to your sent folder and receiving a copy of the email. When ready, send the message. If you’re not logged into your Sendinc account, you’ll be prompted to do so (Figure D).

If your recipient is also using Outlook with the Sendinc add-in installed, they’ll receive the email directly with any file attachments accessible (Figure E).

You can use Sendinc with other third-party email accounts, including Thunderbird, Gmail and Apple Mail. The steps differ for each account, so your best bet is to read the specific documentation for the email account you wish to use: Thunderbird instructions, Gmail instructions and Apple Mail instructions.

Managing sent emails in Sendinc

Finally, you’re able to manage your sent emails and overall account. Sign into the Compose page with your Sendinc credentials. Click the entry for Sent History to view and manage your sent emails. If you have a Pro or Corporate account, check the box for a specific email and you can set it to expire immediately.

Click the entry for Contacts to add a contact or import several contacts via a CSV file. Select the entries for Account Settings, Mail Preferences and Billing Details to view and manage your account settings. And click the entry for Upgrade if you have a free account and want to jump to a paid account (Figure F).

