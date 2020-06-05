How to use Snapchat filters in Microsoft Teams with Snap Camera

The desktop version of Snapchat's camera app can be used to make Teams calls more enjoyable, and all it takes is a couple of clicks.

Image: master1305, Getty Images/iStockphoto

With remote work becoming the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly continuing well into the post-pandemic world, digital meetings are now standard for workers separated for safety.

If you're one of the countless workers using online meeting platforms you might be looking for ways to spice up your calls—and Snap Inc., has you covered with its Microsoft Teams-compatible Snap Camera app.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

Available for macOS and Windows 10, Snap Camera brings all of the filters and effects from Snapchat to desktop OSes, so you can appear with a horned headdress on, give yourself a virtual Fortnite hat, change the lighting tone, or appear as my favorite, a floating potato.

How to add Snap Camera to Microsoft Teams

First, make sure you have Snap Camera installed and updated to the latest version. Once it's installed, launch Snap Cam and get familiar with its interface (Figure A). You don't need to have a filter on to add it to Teams, but it's worthwhile to poke around and find a few favorites first.

Figure A

With Snap Camera open, launch Microsoft Teams. Find your personal icon in the upper right of the Teams window and click on it. In the menu that appears, find and click on Settings (Figure B).

Figure B

With the Settings window open, click on Devices in the left-hand menu. In the Devices menu you'll see fields to change your microphone, sound output device, and camera. Clicking on the dropdown menu to change your camera should display your onboard cam, any external web cameras you have, and Snap Camera (Figure C).

Figure C

If you don't see Snap Camera in the drop-down menu you may need to update either Snap Camera or Microsoft Teams, restart your computer, or check with your Teams administrator to see if they've disabled a setting required to connect Snap Camera to Teams.

Once you select Snap Camera as your camera you should see any filters you have on appear in place of the plain camera visual that was below the dropdown menu before.

SEE: Life after lockdown: Your office job will never be the same--here's what to expect (cover story PDF) (TechRepublic)

Note: If you leave Snap Camera on as your camera and close the Snap Camera application your screen will go blank and you'll have to manually go back and change the camera setting back to your default webcam. Be sure to always have Snap Camera on if it's set as your camera or you won't get any visual.

Once Snap Camera is added to Microsoft Teams you'll still need to use the Snap Camera app to apply filters--all Teams does is connect the visual, and changes you want to make still need to be done in Snap Camera (Figure D).

Figure D

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see