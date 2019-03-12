How to use the Vivaldi Auto Stacking tab feature

The Vivaldi Auto Stacking tab feature helps to create a much cleaner and far more organized browser.

The Vivaldi developers have created some of the more interesting and useful features found on any modern browser. One such feature is Tab Stacking, which allows you to combine tabs into a "stack" to help keep your browser interface less cluttered. Thing is, manually stacking those tabs can be an exercise in frustration. Move the tab too little or too much, and you're just rearranging the order of your tabs.

What if there were an easier way?

Fortunately, there is with the newly released Vivaldi Auto Stacking feature. Before you get too excited, this doesn't mean related tabs are automatically stacked together, simply by opening a new bookmark. If you already have a Facebook tab open, and you open a Twitter tab, those two tabs won't magically stack together. There is still a manual component. However, the process for stacking tabs this way is much easier.

Let me show you how.

Enabling Auto Stacking

The first thing to do is enable the feature. Open the Settings tool and go to Tabs | New Tab Position. In this section, check the box associated with As Tab Stack With Related Tabs (Figure A).

Auto Stacking is now enabled.

Using Auto Stacking

This is where the name of the feature gets a bit misleading. Let's say you go to TechRepublic.com, which will open in its own tab. You find a few articles you want to read, but want to keep them in the TechRepublic stack. To make this happen, right-click on a link within the page and select either Open Link in New Tab or Open Link in New Background Tab (Figure B). You can also simply hold down the Shift key on your keyboard and click the link, which will open the link in a new tab, within the stack.

This works great when you want to load a bunch of pages from the same site into the same stack. But what if you want to load different sites into a stack? Say you want to load TechRepublic, CNET, and ZDNet into a single stack? How do you do that? You can't make it happen from your bookmarks (Make this possible, Vivaldi!). Instead, you must load the sites into the stack from the speed dial page. To do this:

Open the Vivaldi Speed Dial page. Right-click on the TechRepublic entry and select Open in Background Tab (Figure C). Right-click on the CNET entry and do the same. Right-click on the ZDNet entry and do the same. Continue this until you have all the sites loaded into the tab stack.





This isn't a perfectly refined feature, but it does make for an easier tab stacking process. Instead of manually merging your tabs into a stack, you can now simply open links into a stack.

Hopefully, the developers will continue improving this feature (and add the ability to open bookmarks into a stack). With tab stacking, your Vivaldi browser is much cleaner and far more organized (ergo, more efficient).

