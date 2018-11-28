How to use Vivaldi Quick Commands

The Vivaldi browser has come a long way from when it was first birthed from Opera. Vivaldi is robust, fast, user-friendly, and as secure as any browser on the market. And since Vivaldi is partially open source (as it is based on the Chromium browser), you can bet it's also flexible.

There are also a number of features found in Vivaldi that you won't find in other browsers. One such feature is Quick Commands, a tool that allows you to control just about every aspect of your browsing experience from a single location. Instead of pointing and clicking your way around the interface, you only need to use Quick Commands to find what you're looking for.

With Quick Commands, you can:

Find an open tab.

Create a new note.

Search your browsing history.

Find a Vivaldi command.

Open bookmarks.

Search the web.

Open the settings window.

You might think of Quick Commands as the modern version of mouse gestures. The tool makes your Vivaldi experience as efficient as possible. And if you're one to prefer a minimal interface with a browser, you can tuck away that bookmark bar and gain quick access to those links from within Quick Commands. Let's take a look at Quick Commands and see how they function.

Installation

As Quick Commands is built into Vivaldi, there's nothing to install (other than the browser itself). As long as you have a recent release of Vivaldi (I recommend downloading and installing the latest release, 2.1), Quick Commands is ready to go.

Using Quick Commands

Open the Vivaldi browser and hit either F2 (on a PC) or ⌘ E (Apple). This opens the Quick Commands window (Figure A).

Figure A

To open a bookmark from Quick Commands, type a word associated with the bookmark. Say, for instance, you want to open the TechRepublic bookmark. To do that, type "techrepublic" (no quotes). TechRepublic will appear (Figure B), and you can use the arrow keys on your keyboard to scroll down and select the entry. Hit Enter and the bookmark will open.

Figure B

Let's do something a bit more complicated. Say you want to tile a few selected tabs, as a grid, in a single window. To do that, hold down the shift key, select the tabs you want to grid, hit F2, type "tile," and select Tile to Grid (Figure C).

Figure C

The selected tiles will open, as a grid, in a single window (Figure D).

Figure D

To untile the tabs, open the Quick Commands window, type "tile," and select Untile Tabs.

Additional examples

If you want to search for a string of text, open Quick Commands, type your text, and select Search X on Y (where X is the search string and Y is your default search engine).

To open your browsing history, open Quick Commands, type "history," and select History from the Commands list.

To open the Vivaldi Settings window, open Quick Commands, type "settings," and select Settings from the commands section.

To open a new window, new tab, or new private window, open Quick Commands, type "new," and select which option you want from the commands section.

To create a new note (saved in the default Vivaldi Note tool), open Quick Commands, type your note and select Create Note X (where X is your note).

Efficient and simple

Vivaldi's Quick Commands tool is efficient and simple. Vivaldi has become a darling of the industry, and with features like Quick Commands, it could easily become the default browser for anyone looking to make their browsing experience as efficient as possible.

