Voiding a cheque cancels the payment while keeping a record of the transaction. It changes the amount to $0.00 without deleting the details, ensuring accurate financial records and preventing reconciliation issues. This is useful for correcting errors, lost cheques, or canceled payments.

TechRepublic is able to offer our services for free because some vendors may pay us for web traffic or other sales opportunities. Our mission is to help technology buyers make better purchasing decisions, so we provide you with information for all vendors — even those that don’t pay us.

1 Acumatica Cloud ERP

Visit Website
Company Size
Employees per Company Size
Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+)
Any Company Size Any Company Size
Features
Accounts Receivable/Payable, API, Departmental Accounting, and more

2 QuickBooks

Visit Website
Company Size
Employees per Company Size
Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+)
Micro (0-49 Employees), Small (50-249 Employees), Medium (250-999 Employees), Large (1,000-4,999 Employees) Micro, Small, Medium, Large
Features
API, General Ledger, Inventory Management

3 Quicken Business & Personal

Visit Website
Company Size
Employees per Company Size
Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+)
Micro (0-49 Employees) Micro
Features
Accounts Receivable/Payable, Invoicing / Billing, Mobile Capabilities, and more

Here’s how you can void a check in QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop.

How to void a check in QuickBooks Online

Voiding a check in QuickBooks Online (QBO) changes its amount to $0.00 while keeping the details for record-keeping. It stays in reports but won’t affect reconciliations. If the check was never issued, deleting it might be a better option.

1. In the left menu sidebar, click Expenses. A dropdown menu will appear and select Expenses.

QuickBooks Online navigation menu with the "Expenses" tab expanded, showing options like Bills, Vendors, Contractors, Mileage, and 1099 filings.
QuickBooks Online menu with expense-related options (Source: QuickBooks)

2. You’ll arrive at the Expenses page. Find the check transaction you want to void.

QuickBooks Online "Expenses" page displaying a list of transactions with columns for date, type, number, payee, category, total amount, approval status, and action options.
QuickBooks Online expenses table showing recent financial transactions (Source: QuickBooks)

3. Click the transaction to open the record. Once you see the details, click More at the bottom part of the screen.

QuickBooks Online interface showing action buttons at the bottom. The "More" button is highlighted, indicating it will open a dropdown menu with additional options, such as voiding a check.
The “More” button in QuickBooks Online, which expands a menu for additional actions like voiding a check (Source: QuickBooks)

4. A dropdown menu will appear. Select Void to void the check.

QuickBooks Online interface displaying the expanded "More" dropdown menu. The "Void" option is prominently highlighted, indicating the selection to void a transaction. Other options in the menu include "Copy," "Delete," "Transaction journal," and "Audit history."
“Void” option highlighted in the QuickBooks Online menu (Source: QuickBooks)

5. A popout box will appear. Click Void transaction to confirm the action.

QuickBooks Online confirmation dialog asking, "Void transaction?" with an explanation that the transaction will remain in the books but its amount will be set to zero. The dialog includes two buttons: "Cancel" and "Void transaction."
Void transaction confirmation in QuickBooks Online (Source: QuickBooks)

When you void a check in QuickBooks Online, the amount changes to $0.00, but all transaction details remain intact, creating a clear audit trail while maintaining your financial accuracy. Voided checks still appear in reports like the general ledger with zero-dollar amounts, ensuring past reconciliations stay untouched while preventing outstanding checks from affecting future ones.

If the check was created in error and never issued, deletion might be more appropriate as it completely removes the transaction, whereas voiding preserves a record with a zero balance.

How to void a check in QuickBooks Desktop

To void a check in QuickBooks Desktop, locate it in the Check Register under the appropriate bank account. Voiding sets the check’s balance to $0.00 while keeping a record of the transaction. Once confirmed, the check remains in the system but won’t impact future balances or reports.

1. Go to the Check Register and select the bank account where you want to void a check.

QuickBooks Desktop interface with the "Banking" menu open. The "Use Register" option is highlighted, and arrows point to the "Check Register" option in the Banking section of the main navigation panel.
Accessing Check Register in QuickBooks Desktop (Source: QuickBooks)

2. Select the check you want to void.

A QuickBooks Desktop check register screen where a user is reviewing and highlighting transactions. Specific entries are marked for attention.
Reviewing Transactions in QuickBooks Desktop (Source: QuickBooks)

3. Click Void to zero out its balance then click Save & Close.

A QuickBooks Desktop bill payment screen where a user is selecting the "Void" option from the "Delete" dropdown menu to void a check. The transaction details for the payment to "Printing Shop" are displayed.
Voiding a Check in QuickBooks Desktop (Source: QuickBooks)

4. Confirm your action by clicking Yes.

A QuickBooks Desktop confirmation dialog warning the user about voiding a check and its impact on bill payments. The "Yes" button is highlighted with an arrow, indicating the user's action to proceed.
Confirming Check Voiding in QuickBooks Desktop (Source: QuickBooks)

Why you need to void a check in QuickBooks

Voiding a check is a safer and cleaner way to handle mistakes and errors. It zeroes out the balance but still keeps a record of the transaction for auditing purposes. Here are some reasons when you need to void a check:

1. There are incorrect details

If a check was written with the wrong payee name, amount, or date, voiding it ensures the incorrect transaction is adjusted while keeping a record of the issue. Instead of deleting the check, which removes all history, voiding it keeps the details intact while ensuring it won’t affect future reports or bank reconciliations.

2. Check is lost or stolen

If a check has been lost in the mail or stolen, you’ll likely need to issue a replacement. Voiding the original check prevents it from being cashed while maintaining a record in QuickBooks. This helps avoid duplicate payments and ensures the lost check no longer impacts outstanding balances.

3. It is a duplicate entry

Sometimes, a check may be entered twice by mistake. If the duplicate entry hasn’t cleared the bank, voiding it removes the incorrect record without disrupting your books. This prevents discrepancies in your bank reconciliation and financial reports.

FAQs on how to void a check in QuickBooks

Can I recover a voided check in QuickBooks?

No, you can’t reverse a voided check in QuickBooks once it’s been voided. However, the transaction details remain in your records with a $0.00 amount. If you need to restore it, you’ll have to create a new check with the original details.

Does voiding a check affect my bank balance?

No, voiding a check does not change your bank balance. If the check was already cleared in a past reconciliation, its impact on the bank account remains. However, if the check was still outstanding, voiding it removes it from your list of pending transactions, preventing future discrepancies.

 

Subscribe to the Daily Tech Insider Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest in technology with Daily Tech Insider. We bring you news on industry-leading companies, products, and people, as well as highlighted articles, downloads, and top resources. You’ll receive primers on hot tech topics that will help you stay ahead of the game. Delivered Weekdays

Subscribe to the Daily Tech Insider Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest in technology with Daily Tech Insider. We bring you news on industry-leading companies, products, and people, as well as highlighted articles, downloads, and top resources. You’ll receive primers on hot tech topics that will help you stay ahead of the game. Delivered Weekdays